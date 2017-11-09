Portia de Rossi has come forward via social media to accuse Steven Seagal of sexually harassing her and exposing himself during an audition. Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's partner of 9 years, has written a supportive tweet in response. Seagal is currently living in Russia with his new best friend Vladimir Putin and has yet to respond to de Rossi's claims or the stack of other accusations that have recently come to light over the past few weeks against the Under Siege actor.

Portia de Rossi took to Twitter to share her experience with Steven Seagal, claiming that he sexually harassed her during an audition. The former star told young de Rossi that it was important to show chemistry on the screen, so he unzipped his leather pants and exposed himself to her. The actress had this to say.

"My final audition for a Steven Seagal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'Well, I didn't know if he was your type.'"

After de Rossi shared her story, Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to share her support for her partner by saying, "I am proud of my wife." This isn't the first time that Steven Seagal has been accused of sexual harassment.

Portia de Rossi's allegations come in the wake of a claim made against Steven Seagal by former ER and The Good Wife actress Julianna Margulies who over the weekend told Sirius XM's Jenny Hutt that Seagal had summoned her to a late-night audition at his hotel when she was 23-years old. Margulies claimed that she had initially been told that a female casting director would be in attendance for the audition, but that when she arrived Seagal was alone and offered to give the young actress a massage, to "heal" her. Julianna Margulies used that experience to avoid future situations where that could occur.

Another actor, Lisa Guerrero, alleges that Steven Seagal once conducted a 1996 audition with her for the movie Fire Down Below while wearing only a silk robe. After the audition, Guerrero's manager told her that Seagal was willing to offer her the lead role in the action movie if she attended a "private rehearsal" with him. Guerrero declined the offer and did not get the part that she tried out for though she was cast in the movie, noting that Seagal and other male crew members laughed at her when she arrived on the set. Rae Dawn Chong recently shared a similar story about an audition with Steven Seagal in a silk robe, but she claims that the former action star exposed himself.

As previously mentioned, Steven Seagal has yet to respond to any of the sexual accusations that have been made against him. The former action star was recently on a British television show where he gave a bizarre interview that did not touch on allegations of sexual harassment, but did go into his relationship with Vladimir Putin and a range of other weird tangents. You can read the latest claim of sexual harassment towards Steven Seagal via Portia de Rossi's Twitter account below.

