Sony Pictures has released a new poster for their upcoming exorcism-gone-wrong horror flick, The Possession of Hannah Grace. The movie was previously going under the title Cadaver, which is a bit more ominous, but they decided to change it to something that hammers away the point a bit more directly. In any case, it's a pretty intriguing and horrific poster that gives us a glimpse of what to expect form this exorcism thriller when the trailer drops on Monday.

The top of the poster features a horribly disfigured cadaver, set against a jet black background with the movie's title plastered across the bottom. The image itself doesn't reveal much, but it's certainly enough to get horror lovers to raise an eyebrow. It also includes the alluding tagline, "death is only the beginning." If the trailer winds up looking as good as the poster, this may be something for moviegoers who enjoy horror flicks to put on their radar. Then again, this is set to come out in November and the studio is only just now getting around to marketing it. Is that a red flag? Perhaps. But the jury is still out on that one for now until we see some footage.

The Possession of Hannah Grace centers on a shocking exorcism that doesn't go according to plan, to say the least, resulting in the death of a young woman. Picking up months later, Megan Reed is stuck working the graveyard shift at a morgue. One night, she takes delivery of a severely disfigured corpse (probably the one glimpsed on the poster). Naturally, she winds up locked alone inside the basement and begins to experience terrifying visions. Megan begins to suspect that the body may be possessed by a demonic force of sorts. Horror ensues.

The cast includes Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Grey Damon (Oldboy), Kirby Johnson (5150) and Stana Katic (Castle). The movie comes from director Diederik Van Rooijen, who hasn't done a whole lot of work that American audiences are likely familiar with. The screenplay comes from Brian Sieve, whose previous credits include MTV's Teen Wolf and Scream TV shows. Also of note; The Possession of Hannah Grace has been rated R by the MPAA for "gruesome images and terror throughout." So we've got that to look forward to.

It's been another big year for studio horror, with A Quiet Place, The Nun, The First Purge and Hereditary all doing big business at the box office. But not so much on the Sony side of things. Lest we forget that they were behind this year's Slender Man which, though not a total bomb financially, wound up being a total disaster and technically wasn't even released as a complete movie. Though, the studio was facing some major controversy and it was a bad situation all around. Let's hope this turns out a little better for everyone. The Possession of Hannah Grace is being released by Sony Pictures on November 30. We'll be sure to bring you the trailer on Monday but in the meantime, feel free to check out the poster below.