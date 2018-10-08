The Post Apocalyptic Commando Shark trailer has arrived, bringing a new kind of superweapon to the forefront. Snow Shark director/writer/star Samuel Qualiana is going back to his shark roots with his new film, which has something for everyone. There's horror goodness, to comedy, to satire, and an awesome shark commando created by the Russians and Germans to fight a nuclear war. Snow Shark is highly regarded in the low-budget horror community and has already seen some of his influence take shape through Asylum's Avalanche Shark, which means that Post Apocalyptic Commando Shark could have some imitators in the near future as well.

Post Apocalyptic Commando Shark takes place In the post-apocalyptic future, where the world is still at war. The newly instated Soviet Russian Army has invaded the United States with the help of an evil German scientist, who has created an army of super human soldiers, half-man and half-shark. It's not clear if Samuel Qualiana used Dr. Octagon's 1996 song "Halfsharkalligatorhalfman" as a point of reference, but that would be pretty cool. However, there's no sign of the half alligator part, so we can probably rule that one out at this point.

In a recent interview, Sam Qualiana talked about Post Apocalyptic Commando Shark and what potential viewers can expect. Qualiana has won two awards at the Buffalo Screams Horror Film Festival, including the Filmmaker to Watch Award and Best Western New York Horror Short. The film is very much in the mold of movies like the Sharknado franchise and looks like a lot of low-budget fun, which is sure to create some smiles. Qualiana had this to say about his latest opus.

"It's an over the top, ridiculous satire comedy, action movie that doesn't take itself seriously. The movie has a high body count and a lot of laughs. It's meant for you to have fun from the beginning to the end and I hope that's what people feel when they watch it."

In addition to the acting talents of Samuel Qualiana, Post Apocalyptic Commando Shark also features scream queen Debbie Rochon. The actress has appeared in Tromeo and Juliet, Terror Firmer, Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV, and was named Scream Queen of the Decade in the 1990s by Draculina magazine, based on the votes of readers. Rochon and Qualiana have worked on several projects in the past as well.

Post Apocalyptic Commando Shark will premiere sometime in November and then will more than likely get a DVD release or straight to Amazon, Samuel Qualiana hasn't decided what he's going to do with the film after the premiere. Let's hope that he does the digital route so that we can all see the movie sooner, rather than later. While we wait for an update concerning the distribution, you can watch the trailer for Post Apocalyptic Commando Shark below, thanks to the MetroShia YouTube channel.