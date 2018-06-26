After Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters next weekend, there will be just two more Marvel Phase 3 movies left, Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019) and Avengers 4, and aside from Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5, 2019) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, no Phase 4 plans have been revealed. It has been said that Marvel will wait until after Avengers 4 hits theaters to reveal their Phase 4 lineup, but one contender could be a Power Pack movie, that would help the studio expand its fan base into more family-friendly fare. Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about a potential Power Pack movie, while promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp.

"Power Pack is a property that we've been interested in for a long time. For many years because we wanted to do something for families, something that's a little younger, Ant-Man has kind of become that franchise, certainly with Ant-Man and the Wasp, but Power Pack still is one of the many things that we discuss, wouldn't it be fun to do someday?"

Power Pack was created by writer Louise Simonson and artist June Brigman, debuting with Power Pack #1 in May 1984. The series lasted 62 issues, with the characters going on to appear in different Marvel comics properties as well. There was also a re-launch of the Power Pack comics in 2005, which was aimed at younger readers, which was later declared as separate from the canon of the original comics. Power Pack was the first team of pre-teen superheroes in Marvel Comics, and the first to operate completely without adult supervision.

The comics followed the Power family, Alex (12), Julie (10), Jack (8) and Katie (5), who lived at their family's beachfront home in Virginia. Their father, James Power, had come up with a way to generate energy from antimatter, a process which was discovered by a Kymellian named Aelfyre "Whitey" Whitemane, the same process which destroyed his home planet. When Whitey's enemies known as the Snarks kidnapped the Power parents, Whitey passed his powers onto the children, so they could complete his mission.

After the main series came to an end, members of the Power Pack would end up joining groups such as the New Warriors, Excelsior and Avengers Academy. They have also appeared in alternate continuities such as Marvel 2099, Millennial Visions, X-Force, New Mutants and MC2, to name a few. As for a Power Pack movie, there is no indication that there is anything in active development, or if a script has been worked on at all in the past.

Marvel has only confirmed Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5, 2019) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Phase 4 at this time, with Kevin Feige stating in a previous interview that the studio doesn't plan on releasing their Phase 4 plans until after Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. It has also been said that the Phase 4 movies themselves may be spoilers for Avengers 4, which could introduce a number of brand new characters into the MCU to set up Phase 4. At this point, though, nothing has been confirmed about what new characters and movies will be part of Marvel's next phase, but perhaps Power Pack could be one of these new additions. Kevin Feige offered these Power Pack details in an interview with Screen Rant.