A recently released piece of concept art shows what the Green Ranger would have looked like had the sequel to 2017's Power Rangers ever come to fruition. With the first movie teasing the Green Ranger's arrival, fans were excited to see what the fan-favorite ninja warrior would like in Power Rangers 2, but alas, due to the first movie's poor critical and commercial response, they were left wanting.

The artwork comes from digital artist AwedopeArts, who also stated that they, like others, were desperate to see a sequel to Power Rangers take shape and bring the Green Ranger to the big screen.

The Green Ranger design is very in-keeping with the look of the rest of the updated Power Rangers, whose suits fall somewhere between Iron Man and the updated Robocop. As well as the updated costume, the Green Ranger is also wielding a modernized version of the Sword of Darkness, a weapon that initially belonged to Zordon before being stolen and given to Rita Repulsa.

Following the release of Lionsgate's first Power Rangers movie, fans were quick to point out that the movie's team was missing a key member, Tommy Oliver aka the Green Ranger. As Tommy is one of the most popular characters in Power Rangers lore, it seemed like a surprising choice to keep him out of the movie. However, this was clearly an intentional choice for their first adventure, with a post-credits scene teasing Tommy's arrival, and thereby hyping up a sequel that would never get made.

Not getting to see the Green Ranger suit up and battle giant monsters came as a huge disappointment for fans, especially since the character remains the most popular Ranger, and has a vast amount of story-telling potential that could have explored.

The Lionsgate helmed reboot of the property attempted to drag the Power Rangers into the modern world, with mixed results. Initially, there were big plans for the Power Rangers franchise, with Lionsgate at one point aiming for six or seven sequels, and though fans were excited for the movie at first, Power Rangers was met with a mixed response. The movie then disappointed at the box office, grossing only $142.5 million worldwide, and thus bringing the prospective franchise to end before it really had a chance to begin.

Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove - and the world - is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

The movie is based on the long-running superhero franchise of the same name, and was directed by Dean Israelite and written by John Gatins. The 2017 reboot features the main characters of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series with a new cast, starring Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks. This comes to us from AwedopeArts.