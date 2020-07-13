A new report claims that the planned Power Rangers movie reboot will take place within the continuity of the TV show franchise. The new characters being introduced will belong to the canon spread out over 28 years, and it's possible for past rangers to appear in this new iteration. More big changes have also been revealed.

Since their debut in the early 1990s, the Power Rangers have had a vast assortment of series, spin-offs and toy lines, with the martial arts fighting superheroes continuing to be popular even today. Their last big screen adventure back in 2017 was met with mixed reviews and a lackluster box office, leaving fans wondering when Hasbro and Paramount Pictures will next attempt to bring the multi-colored warriors to theaters. Well, according to a new report, this is being discussed as we speak, with sources revealing several new details regarding what they have planned for the movie.

Allegedly, time travel will feature heavily in the plot of the movie, with the Power Rangers returning to when it all began, way back in that ancient time of the 90s. It has also been reported that Hasbro is looking for a diverse cast for the Power Rangers movie and intend to include actors of different racial backgrounds as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community. The report also claims that Hasbro are looking to cast a female lead for the movie. Seeing as the Power Rangers movies so far have all been led by a male; this would be a major change.

The report reveals various details about weaponry, suits and Zords (the giant battle robots used by the Power Rangers), and even some information regarding the direction of the villains, with sources alleging that Lord Zedd will be the main villain of the movie and that the Ranger's mentor Zordon will be involved in the time-traveling element that throws the Rangers back in time.

Finally, sources indicate that the Power Rangers movie will take place in the same continuity as the television show, meaning that all the Rangers that have fought for the universe over the last 28 years will be in the same timeline and continuity as the newly introduced Rangers.

Should these details prove to be true, they certainly make sense, with several recent blockbusters using time travel as a major plot point. One of the more prominent of which being Avengers: Endgame, which used the time travel element to take audiences back to previous MCU installments. Nostalgia has also become an important tool in modern times, on both the big and small screens, and this report sounds like Power Rangers would use time travel to tug at those particular heartstrings.

The Lionsgate helmed reboot of the property tried hard to drag the Power Rangers into the modern world, with mixed results. Initially, there were big plans for the franchise, with Lionsgate at one point aiming for six or seven sequels, and though fans were excited for the movie at first, Power Rangers was met with a mixed response. The movie then disappointed at the box office, grossing only $142.5 million worldwide, and thus bringing the prospective franchise to end before it really had a chance to begin.

Power Rangers (2017) follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove - and the world - is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

The movie is, of course, based on the long-running superhero franchise of the same name, and was directed by Dean Israelite and written by John Gatins. The 2017 reboot features the main characters of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series with a new cast, starring Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks.

