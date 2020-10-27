The new Power Rangers movie is moving right along as Hasbro and eOne have found a writer to reboot the franchise for the big screen once again. Bryan Edward Hill of Titans fame will pen the screenplay, with Jonathan Entwistle on board to direct. This will be the first movie within the franchise since Lionsgate's 2017 YA take on the series, which failed to connect with audiences on a global scale. Now, it's back to the drawing board in a big way.

According to a new report, Bryan Edward Hill will write the Power Rangers reboot. Hill is known for his work on Titans, which is currently filming its third season. Hill also worked as a writer on Ash vs. Evil Dead and has a movie, Zone 414, in post-production. Hill is very much a writer on the rise, with several yet-to-be-produced projects for major studios under his belt. He has also done major work in the comic book industry, penning titles like Detective Comics for DC. This will give him an opportunity to take on a globally-recognized franchise.

Hasbro, in partnership with eOne, has been working to actively turn its popular brands into movies and TV shows in recent years. Power Rangers is going to be a big part of that strategy. Jonathan Entwistle, known for his work on Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F***ing world, is set to spearhead new movie and TV adaptations for the company. The idea, it seems, is to create a new cinematic universe centered around the popular characters. The most recent movie was disconnected from the ongoing shows. From a strategic standpoint, it would make sense to marry the two universes and unite the fanbase, if possible.

Power Rangers started life as a TV show aimed at kids, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, in 1993. It has since gone on to become a massively successful, global brand, with more than 900 episodes of the series and its various spin-offs airing to date. Several features have been produced as well but none have quite managed to turn the brand into a major box office success. Through toys, video games and other licensing deals, the brand has also generated billions in merchandising since its inception. For Hasbro, new movies and TV shows, should they prove successful, could mean billions more in merch revenue.

2017's Power Rangers was met with a mixed response from critics on its way to $142 million at the box office. Given its steep $100 million production budget, the movie was a flop and a sequel was never produced, despite plans for one. There is no word yet on how soon eOne intends to begin production on the new movie. But with a writer only now becoming attached it still seems to be in the early stages. There is also no word on casting at this time. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.