The Power Rangers franchise is getting a major makeover. Hasbro, in collaboration with its production company eOne, have enlisted Jonathan Entwistle to tackle a reboot of the franchise, which includes both movies and TV shows. The idea, it would seem, is to create a new cohesive vision for the brand that can possibly turn the long-running favorite into a new cinematic universe of sorts.

According to a new report, eOne is collaborating with John Entwistle on a series of new projects within the Power Rangers universe. Entwistle, best known for his work on the Netflix shows The End of the F---ing World and I Am Not Okay with This, had previously been developing a possible new movie with Paramount. Instead, eOne will now be taking over development, with Entwistle on board to direct multiple movie and TV projects, while shepherding the franchise's creative direction. Nick Meyer, president of eOne, and global television president Michael Lombardo had this to say in a joint statement.

"Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property. Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro's rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them."

Power Rangers started as a children's TV show, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, in 1993. Multiple movies and hundreds of episodes of TV have been produced in the years since. Not to mention the incredibly lucrative merchandising side of the franchise, which has generated billions in revenue. Between toys, video games and on-screen entertainment that has a global audience, Hasbro has a major opportunity here. Jonathan Entwistle had this to say.

"This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We'll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success."

There is no word yet on a specific project that will arrive first. Lionsgate produced a live-action Power Rangers movie in 2017, which unfortunately failed to catch on. With a budget of $100 million, it was met with a mixed critical response on its way to a disastrous $142 million take at the global box office. As such, a sequel never happened. Hasbro has since been figuring out the best way to proceed after acquiring the rights to the franchise in 2018.

Since its inception, Power Rangers has aired more than 900 episodes. That is a level of endurance that few brands can claim. There is no word yet on a studio or streaming service partnering with Hasbro and eOne on these future movies and TV shows. But it seems likely that someone will step in to capitalize on the potential that exists in a new Power Rangers cinematic universe. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.