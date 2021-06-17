It looks like a release date for the planned Power Rangers reboot movie may have been inadvertently leaked thanks to an entry on the Brazilian Licensing Convention website. The Power Rangers are currently making waves again on TV, with Power Rangers Dino Fury, and Hasbro have been working on a new movie with eOne, with the intention of bringing their current wave of success to the big screen. Now it looks like we can expect the new movie to arrive in 2023 if all goes according to plan.

The translation of the website details reads, "Description: Power Rangers is a global phenomenon! A unisex brand with more than 90% knowledge, present in over 180 countries since the 90s! With more than USD 10 billion in retail sales in the most diverse categories,Power Rangers has in its DNA a lot of Action, Emotion, Teamwork, Diversity and Humor! With a movie release planned for 2023, Power Rangers is a streaming success, with more than 26 seasons and 900 episodes available on Netflix and has a very active fan community with over 2.8 million followers on Facebook, 330,000 on Instagram and another 140,000 on Twitter! Its 29th season, called Dino Fury is ready to be released!"

While there is very little information about the movie available currently, it has been previously reported that filming would start sometime towards Summer next year, which would fit in with the planned 2023 release. Jonathan Entwistle is currently slated to be directing the movie, and rumors have suggested that the film will incorporate a time-travel element which will allow it to connect to the TV franchise that has not been done before with any previous Power Rangers projects.

A joint statement earlier put out by eOne movie president Nick Meyer and global television president Michael Lombardo said, "Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property. Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro's rich fan-favorite brands and build entertainment universes around them."

Entwistle himself also made comments on his appointment as director, saying, "This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We'll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success."

There are currently no suggestions of who would be cast as the colorful heroes, or what form the villains will take this time around. It is only four years since the last attempt to bring the franchise to the big screen, but a hammering by the critics and a poor show at the box office killed of any planned sequels to that particular story. Is there any way for a reboot to work better than the previous outing, or should they just quit while they are ahead? Expect more information about this particular reboot in the coming months.