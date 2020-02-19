The Predator original screenplay is getting a Dark Horse Comics adaptation. The upcoming comic series by Jeremy Barlow, Patrick Blaine, and Andy Owens is all set to adapt Hunters, the 1984 screenplay by James E. Thomas and John C. Thomas. The news comes after Dark Horse previously announced that they are adapting Dan O'Bannon's original Alien screenplay into a comic book miniseries. Predator: The Original Screenplay will hit comic stores on June 10th and will continue throughout the summer.

Predator is the movie that ended up launching Arnold Schwarzenegger's career into the stratosphere. The movie hit theaters in the summer of 1987 and scared a lot of children of the era. Die Hard director John McTiernan was behind the camera for what has gone on to become a sci-fi/action classic. Jeremy Barlow had this to say about adapting the original script for Dark Horse.

"There's excitement in seeing what might have been. The bones of Predator are there, but the original idea was so different and in some ways, much deeper than what the movie became - and we lean hard into those differences. Turn all of that over to a pair of dynamic artists like Patrick Blaine and Andy Owens, and the results are spectacular. Predator fans are going to lose their minds!"

Predator fans need to lose their minds over something cool. Original star Shane Black put out The Predator in 2018. The movie was less than stellar and barely made a blip at the box office when it was released. Since then, many have wondered what would be coming up next for the franchise. Predator: The Original Screenplay co-writer Patrick Blaine also spoke about his excitement for the new comic. He explains.

"The first Predator movie is such an iconic, cultural classic. To be involved with Dark Horse, re-imagining it from the original script, is an artist's dream come true! Jeremy Barlow's script adaptation has been a pure joy to work from, and I think fans of the genre will enjoy this wild new ride through a familiar old tale!"

Included in the Predator screenplay comic announcement is an awesome cover that features a much different design from the alien hunter we see in the 1987 movie. In the cover image, the hunter can be seen amongst some leaves, camouflaged with a bright green color. It actually looks closer to an alien design and almost has a Gremlins feel. It's a far cry from the terrifying hunters we all know and love today.

The Predator franchise has gone through a lot of changes throughout the years, but everybody keeps going back to the original movie. It's the first and it's miles above anything else that has come out. So, getting an in-depth adaptation of the original screenplay is probably going to be a big deal for a lot of fans who love the original. This news was first reported by SyFy.