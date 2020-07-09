Who would have thought there was an intergalactic dance battle outtake from Predator 2? Well, there is and Danny Glover even gets in on the action in this nearly 3-minute video. The sequel hit theaters in 1990 and its story takes place 10 years after the first installment, without the involvement of Arnold Schwarzenegger. While the sequel was not a hit at the box office or with critics, it has gone on to become a cult classic over the past 30 years.

As for the Danny Glover dance battle outtake, it appears to be more than just an outtake from Predator 2. It has multiple camera angles and it features rather detailed dance choreography for the stunt performers playing the aliens in the sequel. By the end of the jam, which sounds like it could have been on the first Bell Biv Devoe record, Danny Glover's Lieutenant Michael "Mike" R. Harrigan gets in on the fun. With so much detail, one would think this dance battle was going to be used for something during the promotional campaign for the sequel.

With a hefty budget, there was no time or money to spend choreographing a dance off with these Yautja aliens, so this had to have been for use somewhere else down the line. There is no other explanation for it, though it does look and sound like the crew was having a lot of fun performing. This may very well be the best thing about Predator 2 and it wasn't even included in the movie. It might be the best thing to happen to the franchise since the first installment hit theaters three years prior.

While Predator 2 was not a hit at the box office, it did earn quite a bit of money because it used a smaller budget. It grossed over $57 million worldwide, which was seen as a failure when compared to Predator's nearly $100 million haul, but that was not the case. Though it was a hit for the studio in terms of budgets, this was the last time the world would see the Predator aliens on the big screen for quite some time. We had to wait 14 years later for Alien vs. Predator to open in theaters.

Alien vs. Predator was not the movie everybody was hoping it was going to be and the same can be said for 2010's Predators and 2018's The Predator. Nobody has been able to capture the magic of the first installment, though in comparison to the rest of the franchise, Predator 2 does a pretty good job. Maybe the intergalactic dance battle would have made all of the movies that followed better. Kool Keith's Dr. Octagon could have come out and choreographed the number for the 2018 installment and brought out his intergalactic rap battle to the big screen with Predator aliens. You can check out the dance battle above, thanks to the Optimus 102697 YouTube channel.