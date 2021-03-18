A familiar alien threat is making its way to the world of Marvel Comics this summer. The publisher has confirmed that a new ongoing Predator comic book series is set to debut in June. Writer Ed Brisson (Uncanny X-Men) is behind the book, with Kev Walker (Doctor Strange) handling the art.

The book was revealed as part of Marvel's June solicitations. Three covers for Predator #1 were revealed as well, which we've included for you to check out. The series is described as "a violent, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga" by the publisher. Marvel has also revealed a synopsis for the book's first issue, which reads as follows.

"Hunt. Kill. Repeat. In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a Predator. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead...or she is."

When the Disney/Fox merger went into effect in 2019, all of Fox's properties ended up in the hands of Disney. And since Disney owns Marvel, they decided to shift the publishing rights for both Alien and Predator in-house. Dark Horse had previously been handling licensed books for both franchises. Marvel had previously revealed several covers featuring the iconic alien interacting with heroes of the Marvel universe. Ed Brisson, taking to Twitter, had this to say about the announcement.

"Can finally talk about this! I'm writing Predator for Marvel, first issue out in June! Wish I could show off these Kev Walker pages because they are absolutely incredible. I've been a fan of Predator since first seeing it at the drive-in as a kid. I wore out my VHS copy and have watched it more than just about any other movie. When I was offered the gig, I had a laundry list of ideas ready to go. The world we're building here is one I'm incredibly proud of and I cannot wait to get this book into people's hands."

Predator was first introduced to the world with the 1987 action classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Directed by John McTiernan, it proved to be a massive success. Several sequels and spin-offs, including the Alien vs. Predator movies, have been released over the years. The franchise has earned more than $740 million at the global box office. The most recent entry, titled The Predator, was released in 2018. It was met with mixed reviews and underperformed financially. 20th Century Studios is currently developing a new entry in the series with 10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg attached to direct.

The first issue in the series will feature a main cover by Leinil Francis Yu. Marvel is going all-in on variant covers, with alternate versions coming from Ryan Brown, Philip Tan, Rahzzah, Peach Momoko, David Finch, Inhyuk Lee, Ron Lim and Skottie Young. Predator #1 arrives on June 9. This news was previously reported by GamesRadar.