Predator: Hunting Grounds, a brand new video game taking place within the iconic Predator movie franchise, has been announced and is coming our way in 2020. Illfonic, the studio that co-produced Friday the 13th: The Game, is behind the project, which will be taking on a similar method of play. The multiplayer shooter will pit a team of troopers against a lone Predator. It's hunt or be hunted, kill or be killed.

The video game was initially revealed at PlayStation's recent State of Play event. Illfonic showed off a brief trailer. Unfortunately, it doesn't give us any actual gameplay. Instead, we see a group of troopers walking through a dense jungle landscape. We eventually pan over to see a Predator with his invisibility cloak activated, hovering above them. We're guessing things would get bloody from there. The title card then pans up, much in the style of the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger action classic. Charles Brungardt, CEO of IllFonic, had this to say about how the project came to be.

"We first assembled 12 years ago to create games based off of movies we love and Predator seemed like the perfect fit. One afternoon during E3, Jared (Gerritzen), Jordan (Mathewson) and I shared our idea that got the entire team amped up. You can tell we're a team of passionate movie and video game fans."

In Predator: Hunting Grounds, players can play as a member of an elite Fireteam charged to complete paramilitary operations while a Predator mercilessly hunts you down. On the flipside, you can actually be the Predator, armed with all the deadly alien weaponry straight from the movies in order to hunt down these troopers. Charles Brungardt continued on, discussing the process of working with Sony and Fox on the game.

"Once we decided on Predator, it was clear this needed to be a shooter that had to look and feel authentic. Our team's passion for Predator helped us launch the partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Fox. Not only do these powerhouses believe in our vision, which has made this a dream project, they understand what we want to create. They have given us so much to work with and are empowering us to create something new for fans, while expanding the lore of the Predator. Having that quality bar raised by our partners has been a great driver for creating an amazing game."

While Friday the 13th: The Game had its issues at launch, it proved to be a true love letter to the franchise. If this can capture that same level of love, and improve on some of the issues, it could prove to be a true treat for fans. Unfortunately, it does sound like this might end up being a PlayStation exclusive. As an Xbox One owner, that breaks my heart. The company has not yet announced a firm release date. We should expect to hear more about the game during E3, which is happening in June. Be sure to check out the trailer for Predator: Hunting Grounds from the PlayStation YouTube channel below.