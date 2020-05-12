Arnold Schwarzenegger is officially back as Dutch in the new video game Predator: Hunting Grounds. Previously, we reported that Schwarzenegger would be joining the game at some point, with the actor confirming he had reprised the role by doing his own voice acting for the digital version of the character.

Now, a sneak peek photo of the new digital Dutch portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger has been revealed by Sony and Illfonic along with the details and release date of the downloadable content (DLC) update featuring the iconic movie hero.

"In order to make Predator: Hunting Grounds the game we envisioned it to be, it had to include Dutch's story and bringing him back into the universe," Illfonic Chief Creative Officer Jared Gerritzen says of the new update and the decision to bring back Dutch. This includes providing a free update for all players who own the game which will add a series of audio tapes players can collect as they level up.

"Players will be able to learn where Dutch has been all these years and hear his story in his own words," Gerritzen notes of the unlockable tapes. This concept is similar to Friday the 13th: The Game, another project developed by Illfonic, which featured "Pamela Tapes" and "Tommy Tapes" to expand on the Friday the 13th universe's mythology.

Those looking to play as Dutch will have to spend a few bucks, as the playable version of the character makes up the first paid DLC for Predator: Hunting Grounds. Purchasing this DLC will also let players get early access to the QR5 "Hammerhead" Rifle and Dutch's Knife before the weapons are made available to all players for free in June. "Getting the future Dutch just right was so exciting for the entire team. Creating the details, working with our partners to make certain everything fit together perfectly in the universe, and of course working with the legend himself has been a dream come true," Gerritzen says.

As Dutch did not appear in any of the Predator movie sequels, this is as close as we're ever going to get to finding out what really became of the character. We can also see from the sneak peek photo that this is a much older version of Dutch than the one we saw in the original movie, and with the additional storyline content from the character's story provided by the collectible tapes, it's going to feel like a genuine follow-up the original Predator movie. Of course, as exciting as it is to see Dutch finally return to the Predator franchise for this new video game, it also means we'll be seeing the Predator actually killing the beloved character if players don't manage to win the battle when using him.

The Dutch DLC and accompanying free update will be made available for Predator: Hunting Grounds players starting on May 26. As of now, the game is only available on Microsoft Windows and Sony PlayStation 4, so it looks like Switch and Xbox One owners will be missing out. Still, there will always be Let's Play videos on YouTube for all of us to check out the returning Dutch in action once the DLC is made available for the game. This news comes to us from Sony.