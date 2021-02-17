It was announced last summer that Predator and Alien are both coming to Marvel Comics. But not without wrecking a little havoc amongst their various iconic superheroes first. The Hunter from Predator will be getting a new series of Marvel stories later in 2021. Before that happens, the iconic 20th Century Fox movie monster, who is now owned by Disney and the rebranded 20th Century Studios, will be hunting down some of the biggest names held within the Marvel stable.

Today, we get a look at a series of variant comic book covers, which show some of the biggest names from the Marvel Universe coming face-to-face with the Predator. These follow a similar series of Alien varied covers. Here, we see the hunter facing off with various heroes for the first time ever.

Artists behind these amazing variant covers include Cory Smith, Superlog, Junggeun Yoon, Juan José Ryp, Mattia De Iulis, and Chris Sprouse. The characters that are featured alongside the Predator in a battle to the death are Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Woman, the Fantastic Four, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Valkyrie.

There are six new variant covers altogether. Marvel took over the rights to the Predator and Alien comics after parent company Disney bought Fox. Marvel plans to publish omnibuses of previous Predator and Alien books ahead of the new comics coming for each franchise. Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski had this to say in a previous statement.

"There's nothing more thrilling than a story that will keep you at the edge of your seat, and Alien and Predator have delivered that time and time again! I can clearly remember where I was when I saw each of these modern masterpieces for the first time, and reveling in how both masterfully weave extraterrestrial dread and drama into some of the most iconic scenes we've ever seen on film."

"And it's that legacy that we're going to live up to! As a visual medium, comics are the perfect place to build on those moments, and we here at Marvel are honored to begin telling these stories for fans everywhere. As our release schedule continues to return, we can't wait to share more in the coming months!"

You can see the six variant covers included below. We have also included the release information made available by Marvel Comics.