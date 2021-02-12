New story details from Disney's Predator Reboot may have just been revealed, thanks to some casting information. Late last year, it was revealed that 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg was taking on the upcoming movie. At the same time, it was rumored that Predator 5 was going to take place in the past and "focus around Native Americans before the territories were taken by the American settlers, featuring a First Nations cast." It appears that the original intel may have just been confirmed.

According to Alien vs. Predator Galaxy, Disney's Predator Reboot will follow "Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior." The story is said to take place, "Many years ago - in a time before any Europeans had ever encroached on their lands," when "the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms." You can read more about the rumored storyline below.

"Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way - she is Patsi - the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all - Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior."

The latest casting information for Disney's Predator Reboot also seemingly confirms the new story details. The production, which is expected to begin in the Calgary area in the next few months, is looking for: "Female; 19 years old; Comanche. Her name, 'Kee,' means 'no' in Comanche." The name has reportedly been earned due to her defiant nature. The casting information goes on to say.

As for the Taabe character, the new Predator production is looking for" "Male; 17 years old (seeking 18 to play younger); Comanche." The description goes on to note that Taabe's name means Sun, "like the star in the sky - which lets you know the tribe's expectations for him." The character is being groomed to be a Chief one day. He has had to rely on his older sister for most of his life, but ends up taking home a big hunting win. They soon have a rift in their relationship over power.

Dan Trachtenberg originally intended on Disney's Predator Reboot being a complete surprise for the fans, but things did not work out that way. Regardless, the director is excited to share his vision with audiences after working on the project for nearly 5 years. Trachtenberg's movie will not follow Shane Black's The Predator, which is probably for the best. Alien vs. Predator Galaxy was the first to report on the new Predator 5 details.