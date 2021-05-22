Some movement on the inevitable as Disney's Predator Reboot has reportedly found its lead star in Legion star Amber Midthunder. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), this particular Predator project has been in the works for several years. Per a new report from DiscussingFilm, production will finally begin soon in Calgary, Alberta, with Midthunder starring in the lead role.

No details have been revealed about the plot or character the character Amber Midthunder will be playing, but the story will reportedly follow "a Comanche woman who goes against the gender norms and traditions of her tribe to become a warrior." Patrick Aison is writing the screenplay. His previous work includes Treadstone, Jack Ryan, and serving as a consultant for Midthunder's show Legion.

Midthunder is best known for her role as Kerry Loudermilk in Marvel and FX series Legion, though Roswell, New Mexico fans will also know her as Rosa Ortecho. She also appeared with Liam Neeson in The Marksman and will reunite with the actor in the upcoming movie The Ice Road. That movie, which follows an ice diver leading a rescue mission to save trapped miners after a diamond mine collapses, will be released on Netflix on June 25.

In 2019, it was reported that Dan Trachtenberg was directing a new movie called Skulls for Fox and Disney. It was later revealed that the project was intended to be a part of the Predator franchise, and Trachtenberg said the plan was to develop the movie without any clear references to Predator. Now that the cat is out of the bag, it's unclear if Skulls is still intended to be the title, or if it will become something like Predator: Skulls or something else entirely.

"This was meant to be a surprise," the director tweeted in November. "Been working on this for almost 4 years now. I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It's a bummer. But also...YAY!"

This was meant to be a surprise. Been working on this for almost 4 years now. I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It’s a bummer. But also...YAY! https://t.co/pKWz9tDAEB — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) November 20, 2020

As this project has been in development since 2016, it is not directly connected to Shane Black's The Predator, which was released in 2018. It remains to be seen if that movie ever gets a sequel, but producer John Davis has said that The Predator lends itself to a trilogy with the hopes of Black returning to direct a potential followup movie. Nothing is currently in the works, but because the movie is the highest-grossing installment of the franchise, anything is possible.

"I would love to say we've been planning a trilogy, but I take one day at a time," Black told Variety in 2018. "In motion-picture terms that's one movie at a time."

For some, the original Predator will always be the best, Directed by John McTiernan, the sci-fi action thriller starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Jesse Ventura, Elpidia Carrillo, Bill Duke, Richard Chaves, and Sonny Landham, following a rescue team stalked by a deadly alien hunter. An instant hit with fans, the movie launched the popular franchise that Trachtenberg will next explore.

Trachtenberg's Predator is produced by John Davis under his Davis Entertainment banner. 20th Century Studios will develop and distribute the movie through Disney. This news comes to us from DiscussingFilm.