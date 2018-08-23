Legendary horror studio Full Moon is preparing to release Prehysteria! on Blu-ray for the first time ever. Full Moon is mostly known for Puppet Master, Castle freak and others, but they started the Moonbeam imprint in 1993 as a horror, sci-fi, and fantasy studio for families, with Prehysteria! being the first movie released. The film didn't set the box office on fire upon its release, but it has gone on to become a cult favorite over the years.

Anticipating the success of Jurassic Park, Prehysteria! follows the misadventures of Jerry Taylor (Austin O'Brien), a 12 year old Elvis-loving kid and his sister Monica (Samantha Mills), whose raisin farmer dad Frank (Brett Cullen) accidentally brings home a bundle of rare dinosaur eggs that were originally unearthed in the rainforest by Rico Sarno (Stephen Lee), who is a sinister museum curator. After a while, the eggs hatch, unleashing a pack of tiny dinosaurs that the kids name after their favorite rock and pop music stars including Elvis (Presley),(Mick) Jagger, Madonna, Paula (Abdul), and (M.C.) Hammer. Sarno soon learns of the miniature dinosaurs and begins his hunt for them.

The stop-motion animation used for the dinosaurs in Prehysteria! was done by David Allen (Puppet Master) and is so ridiculously bad that it's actually awesome. The technology looks a few steps better than Pee-wee's Playhouse. The little dinosaurs can be seen biting the backside of Monica, eating snacks, and getting into the trouble that only a miniature dinosaur can. They are labeled as the "world's oldest party animals," and they certainly live up to their reputation in the movie.

Full Moon is putting out Prehysteria! now for a whole new generation to discover the beloved cult family classic. The movie has been restored from its original 35mm film for the new Blu-ray release and will be available to purchase in October of this year. There are actually three of the movies and they have been released over the years on VHS and laserdisc. In 2014, a German company released all three of the Prehysteria! films on one DVD under the name "Jurassic Kids," however the DVDs are just transfers from the laserdisc edition.

Prehysteria! was co-directed by Charles and Albert Band. According to the directors, the movie earned over $100,000,000 in rentals, which is more than likely a bit of an exaggeration. While the movie spawned two sequels, only the first of the trilogy will be included in the special edition Blu-ray, which comes out on October 9th of this year. It's not clear what is on the bonus disc, but there will for sure be some Full Moon trailers for upcoming projects. While we wait for more news about the possibility of the rest of the Prehysteria! movies coming to Blu-ray, you can watch the trailer for the upcoming release that started it all below, thanks to the Full Moon Features YouTube channel.