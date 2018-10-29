You've seen Halloween return Michael Myers to his former glory at the box office. Now watch the terrifyingly funny new spoof which turns our President elect into a trick or treat killer in this month's President Evil, which is timed perfectly to both fall season horrors and the mid-term elections.

No matter where you fall on the political scale, you have to laugh at the idea of a blood red wave crashing on the shores of suburbia as a killer in a Donald Trump mask goes on a slaughter spree that would make Micheal proud. Those more easily offended might just want to stay away.

Available this Halloween on demand, President Evil does the inevitable. The horror-comedy sees Michael Myers don a Donald Trump mask instead of his familiar face attire! Perhaps a couple of Podcasters have Michael's infamous William Shatner mask locked up in the trunk of their car? Or maybe the Trump masks are on discount at the Halloween Spirit store this October? However this all turns out, this Halloween, a familiar face is going trick or treating.

From Giant Meteor Films comes the second-most anticipated Michael Myers-centric release of the year, President Evil, available On Demand this Halloween. A parody of John Carpenter's horror masterpiece, President Evil sees Michael Myers disguised as Trump as he gets about suburbia, hell-bent on killing minorities. Jose Rosete (The Walking Dead: Red Machete), Christian Hutcherson (Dark) and Johanna Rae (Psychos) star in a Richard Lowly film, written by Lowry and Gregory P. Wolk. Producers are Ruben Estremera, Gregory P.Wolk and Francesca Zappitelli.

Just days before the November mid-term Elections, three young girls who are a Muslim, Mexican and Haitian, are stalked by a deranged killer dressed as the POTUS. That's sure to raise some eyebrows and cause a bit of controversy, but the movie is just one big troll, and it contains some pretty big laughs and scares. President Evil is available this Halloween on Demand (Amazon and other platforms).

Richard Lowly has been trying to offend with his schlock movies since appearing on the scene on 1985, when he made his feature debut Noises. He's been relegated to the home video market for most of his career and has 22 directorial projects under his belt, most of which have gone unnoticed by the mainstream. He's certainly turned up the output in 2018. He's already released High Alert and Apocalypse Rising, with Alien Overlords and Evildoers set to arrive before the end of the year. He may be the hardest working man in Z Grade cinema.

But it is President Evil that is getting him all the attention right now. Turning the POTUS into a killer of minorities is certainly a hot button topic that is sure to rankle some, tickle others and get people talking. But is the movie actually any good. And being a parody, is it funny? We haven't seen it yet, so you'll have to go off this latest trailer from Giant Meteor Films.