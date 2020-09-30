Mark Hamill says last night's 2020 Presidential Debate was worse that the The Star Wars Holiday Special. Donald Trump and Joe Biden did not hold back, which quickly turned things into a spectacle, instead of a professional discussion about policies. People on both sides of the aisle have been heavily critical of what went down on that stage in Ohio last night, with many taking time to bring Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace into the mix too.

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill took to social media after the 2020 Presidential Debate to announce his frustrations with the event. "That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special," said Hamill. Even the most hardcore Star Wars fans can't stand to seriously sit down and watch the 1978 holiday special, even though it was the first time George Lucas unveiled the fan-favorite Boba Fett character. With that being said, the special wasn't being used to help elect the President of the United States.

Screenwriter Jeremy Slater also chimed in. "That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Fantastic Four," he tweeted after last night's debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 2015's Fantastic Four united Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, and Kate Mara, but it was a box office disaster and is still talked about to this day. Comedian Patton Oswalt also took out his frustrations with the debate, but he offered up a possible solution to the night's biggest problem, which was candidates speaking over one another. "The moderator for the second debate should be John Wick," says Patton.

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) September 30, 2020

Not even Keanu Reeves' John Wick could tame what went on during the first 2020 Presidential Debate. Donald Trump constantly spoke over Joe Biden, which made moderator Chris Wallace step in numerous times. By the end of the night, it was a free-for-all, with Biden talking over Trump at times. While Wick might not be able to get a professional debate moderated, many believe that turning off the microphones could be the path forward in order to keep things civil for the next debate between Trump and Biden.

Next week, Vice President Mike Pence will debate Kamala Harris in Utah. Things are expected to be less explosive at that particular event, which will have Susan Page, USA Today's Washington bureau chief, as the moderator. Whatever the case may be, last night's debate seems to be something that both Republicans and Democrats can agree on, which is pretty rare these days. Mark Hamill may have opened up a can of worms for his Star Wars followers who may be upset about the comparison he made. While finding fans of the Star Wars Holiday Special are rare, they are out there. You can check out the tweet in question above, thanks to Mark Hamill's Twitter account.

The moderator for the second debate should be John Wick. #Debates2020 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020