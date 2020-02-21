Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video game series is the focus of a new documentary. Pretending I'm a Superman, which is named after the ska-punk Goldfinger song from the first installment, is the title of the documentary. Tony Hawk is a skateboarding legend and can largely still walk around unnoticed in crowds, which is something he enjoys. However, a lot more people might recognize him in public when Pretending I'm a Superman opens in theaters later this year.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was the game that even the non-gamers picked up on. The skaters and the surfers finally had a game that was made for them and that had broader appeal. This was a far cry from Skate or Die and T&C Surf Design. It had the eclectic soundtrack with everything from punk rock to hip hop to new wave music from the 1980s. It was real music that skaters had listened to for years and continued to do at the time.

The soundtrack was just one element of the skating culture that the game series, which peaked with the third installment, got right. After going underground in the 1990s, skate culture was thrown right into the mainstream at the perfect time, thanks, in part, to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. Pretending I'm a Superman attempts to explain all of this.

In addition to Tony Hawk, Pretending I'm a Superman features interviews with Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, Steve Caballero, and many more. Former Neversoft producer Ralph D'Amato teamed up with Swedish director Ludvig Gür to make the independently financed documentary. Muska, Caballero, Mullen, and more became rock stars because of the game. They were suddenly household names after years of zero mainstream attention. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater hit the Play Station 21 years ago, and there's really never been a sports game quite like it since.

Other video games have tried, but nothing comes close to the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games. The first three installments are still viewed as undeniable classics, while the rest of the series started to fall off when it tried to introduce new features, like a story mode. One can fault Neversoft for trying new things, but the fans ended up going back to the original first three games, and still do, even to this day. Pretending I'm a Superman will likely go into the rise and fall of the franchise.

As for a wide release, Pretending I'm a Superman doesn't have one just yet. It will premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival on February 29th with Tony Hawk and Rodney Mullen on hand. There will be a panel after the movie, which will also include Hawk and Mullen, along with producers of the documentary. After the panel, the Downhill Jam will be performing the hit songs from the game's soundtrack, including "Pretending I'm a Superman" by Goldfinger. You can check more information about the premiere below, thanks to Tony Hawk's Instagram account.