February brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Bliss (2021), a mind-bending love story starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson; The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) from a screenplay by Lev Grossman, based upon his short story of the same name and starring Kathryn Newton; The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, a Spanish teen drama thriller series set in a fictional boarding school full of mystery; the premiere of Tell Me Your Secrets, a psychological thriller series led by Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman; and new episodes of Clifford the Big Red Dog, everyone's favorite family-friendly oversized canine.

Also be sure to catch Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, a new Original from IMDb TV, Amazon's free streaming service. Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, this docu-series follows the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers boys basketball team as they compete for their third consecutive state championship.

Black History Month on Prime

Starting February 1st, our Amplify Black Voices page will feature a curated collection of titles to honor Black History Month. We will share more in the coming days, but the collection will rotate themes each week, and will feature titles that celebrate the voices of Black actors, producers, writers, and filmmakers.

Valentine's Day on Prime

Whether celebrating Galentine's or Valentine's, Prime Video has put together a list of titles for the perfect night in. Highlights from the collection includes Sylvie's Love (2020), a love story set in 1950's Harlem starring Tessa Thompson; Chemical Hearts (2020), a YA romance starring Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams; What Men Want (2019), the gender-swapped remake of 2000's "What Women Want'' starring Taraji P. Henson; Life in a Year (2020), starring Jaden Smith and Cara Delevinge as a young couple facing insurmountable odds; and more.

Earlier this month, NBA TV launched on Prime Video in the U.S. as a standalone channel. With an NBA TV subscription, Prime members get access to the NBA's 24/7 linear television network, which carries a broad selection of regular season and postseason games, and provides in-depth studio analysis, original programming, and a selection of live WNBA games. Both NBA TV and NBA League Pass on Prime Video are available at home or on-the-go across hundreds of compatible devices. Fans can stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on compatible smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, or smart TVs. NBA TV and NBA League Pass work seamlessly within Prime Video, with no additional apps to download or passwords to remember. NBA TV is available for $6.99/month or $59.99/year, NBA League Pass is currently available for $28.99/month or $149.00/year, and NBA Team Pass is currently available for $17.99/month or $89/year.

Bliss (2021) is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Owen Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is just a computer simulation. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel's wild conspiracy. Available in HDR. Streaming February 5.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark (Kyle Allen), contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret (Kathryn Newton) also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how - and whether - to escape their never-ending day. Available in HDR. Streaming February 12.

There's lots to celebrate in this season of Clifford the Big Red Dog! Emily Elizabeth, Clifford and all of Birdwell Island join together for Clifford's birthday, share the love on Valentine's Day and haunt the island on Halloween. From welcoming a new baby to the Flores family to helping the town through an extraordinary snow day, the friends share life's special moments while learning the importance of family and celebrating true friendship. New episodes streaming February 12.

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres is set in the fictional boarding school Las Cumbres, an impenetrable fortress. Its students dream of fleeing far from there. But the surrounding forest is even more dangerous because a satanic medieval lodge spreads terror in the area. Streaming February 19.

Tell Me Your Secrets is an intense, morally complex thriller. It revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Lily Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer; John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption; and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter, Theresa (Stella Baker). As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Streaming February 2021.

New IMDb TV Original

Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is a coming of age docu-series, following a new mecca of high school athletics, nestled just outside of Los Angeles. The series captures the team as they exploded onto basketball's national stage with one of the highest profile classes in history, including some of the nation's highest-ranking players - Amari Bailey, BJ Boston, Bronny James, Shy Odom, Zaire Wade, and Ziaire Williams. Streaming February 26.

Get ready for Coming 2 America (streaming on March 5, 2021) and join Eddie Murphy on his unforgettable comic quest to the New World in Coming to America (1988). As an African Prince, it's time for him to find a princess. The mission leads him and his most loyal friend (Arsenio Hall) to New York. Streaming February 1.

What if your daughter's imagination was the secret to your success? In Imagine That (2009), when a businessman (Eddie Murphy) finds his financial kingdom slipping, he turns to his daughter (Yara Shahidi) and her fantasy world for help. Streaming February 1.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) tells the true story of the legendary Rani (translation: Queen) of Jhansi, a feminist icon in India and a fearless freedom fighter. Streaming February 16

The world needed a hero, we got a hedgehog. Superpowered with speed, Sonic The Hedgehog (2020) races to save the world and stop evil genius Dr. Robotnik from world domination. Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter star in the adventure the whole family will enjoy. Streaming February 18.

The Informer (2020), starring Joel Kinnamen, Rosamund Pike, Common, Ana de Armas, and Clive Owen, follows an ex-convict working undercover who intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison. Streaming February 26.

Prime members have access to the first season of select shows and select movies on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership. This list will be refreshed with titles each month and will only be available for a limited time. Shows and movies streaming February 1.

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

New in February - Available to Prime members at no additional cost

Tell Me Your Secrets - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

February 1 on Amazon Prime

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

February 5 on Amazon Prime

Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 12 on Amazon Prime

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 16 on Amazon Prime

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

February 18 on Amazon Prime

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19 on Amazon Prime

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

February 26 on Amazon Prime

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series

