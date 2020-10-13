Get ready for the ultimate presentation of the heart-pounding supernatural thriller by heralded master of horror director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Fog, They Live), as the Prince of Darkness Collector's Edition (4k UHD/Blu-Ray) will be released from Scream Factory on January 19th.

Starring Donald Pleasence (Halloween), Jameson Parker (Simon & Simon), Lisa Blount (Needful Things), rock icon Alice Cooper, Victor Wong and Dennis Dun (both from Carpenter's Big Trouble In Little China), Carpenter's Prince of Darkness is about a terrifying battle between mankind and the ultimate evil.

This is the first time the film has been released in 4K Ultra High Definition in North America. Prince of Darkness Collector's Edition (4k UHD/Blu-Ray) will contain all previous bonus features from the 2013 Scream Factory Collector's Edition Blu-ray release, including interviews with John Carpenter and Alice Cooper, as well as new 7.1 Dolby Atmos audio on both the UHD and Blu-ray™ discs.

Customers who order directly from ShoutFactory.com will be able to choose from two exclusive offers:

Prince of Darkness Collector's Edition (4k UHD/Blu-Ray) plus an 18" x 24" rolled poster reproduction of the original theatrical art. The posters will be made at a limited quantity.

Prince of Darkness Collector's Edition (4k UHD/Blu-Ray™) with poster and new exclusive 7" Sacred Bones record, while supplies last. The 7" on exclusive white and red splatter vinyl via Sacred Bones features music from Prince of Darkness composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the 2017 version of the main title and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of "Love at a Distance" recorded by the trio in 2020. The white and red splatter vinyl variant is a limited edition of 2,000 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.

Prince of Darkness 4K UHD Bonus Features:

New 7.1 Dolby Atmos audio

In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible)

Audio Commentary with director John Carpenter and actor Peter Jason

Theatrical trailer

Prince of Darkness Blu-ray Bonus Features:

New 7.1 Dolby Atmos audio

Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and actor Peter Jason

Sympathy for The Devil - Interview with Writer/Director John Carpenter

Alice at the Apocalypse - Interview with Alice Cooper

The Messenger - Interview with Actor & Special Visual Effects Supervisor Robert Grasmere

Hell On Earth - A look at the film's score with Co-Composer Alan Howarth

Horror's Hallowed Grounds with host Sean Clark

Alternate Opening from TV Version

Radio Spots

Still Gallery

Original Theatrical Trailer