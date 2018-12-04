Let's go crazy because a Prince Musical is in the works. This will not be a biopic about the late, iconic musician. Instead, the idea is to make a musical, which is being compared to Mamma Mia! that will utilize certain Prince songs to help drive the narrative of the movie forward. Since the Prince biopic was already done quite successfully with Purple Rain, those in charge of the musician's estate didn't feel that was the right way to go with it. But there is certainly room for a musical based on his music.

According to a new report, Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to "a number" of songs from Prince's library and is developing a currently untitled musical based around those songs. The Prince estate had been shopping the idea of doing a musical based on his music to several studios and Universal aggressively went after the project, ultimately cutting a deal. The hope is that they can do something outside the box, while still managing to capture what audiences love about Prince and his music. This will be a completely original story that, somehow, uses certain Prince songs to help tie the narrative together.

The studio is said to be meeting with potential writers and producers for the project. Currently, since there are no writers even attached, there is no word on what the story could be about. Even though this won't actually be a biopic, it is a movie certainly inspired by the success that Bohemian Rhapsody has enjoyed at the box office so far. Even though critics were a bit soft on it, the Queen biopic has grossed $540 million globally, making it the highest-grossing music biopic ever made.

With that, other studios, such as Universal, will try and do what they can to emulate that success. Prince is a great place to start. The late musician sold more than 100 million albums worldwide during his long and decorated career, making him one of the most popular musicians of all time. Thanks to hits like Raspberry Beret, Little Red Corvette, When Doves Cry and 1999, Prince won eight Grammys, a Golden Globe and even an Oscar for 1984's Purple Rain. That was followed up with 1986's less successful movie Under the Cherry Moon. In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Prince's music has remained exceedingly popular since his passing in 2016.

This isn't the only Prince-inspired movie currently in the works. Paramount is also developing the biopic Queen for a Day with Elizabeth Banks, which centers on a small town woman who won a contest to go on a date with Prince in 1986. Though, no actor is actually going to play Prince in that movie. Currently, there are no specific writers or directors named on Universal's list for their Prince musical, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Variety.