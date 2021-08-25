There are times when celebrities really step up their game when it comes to connecting with fans. Mandy Patinkin, star of The Princess Bride, took to his social media account to make an emotional connection with a fan who was trying to come to terms with the loss of her parents. The actor, whose most famous role was playing Inigo Montoya in the iconic 80s movie, was tagged multiple times in a video by Amanda Webb, who wanted to know if Patinkin's performance had been inspired by the death of his own father. Rather than simply responding though, the star went one step further to offer Webb support and was seen tearing up as he recalled the details of his father's passing and how it affected one scene in particular.

"I went outside of this castle and walked around the [maze] And I kept talking to my dad and I said, 'Dad, I'm going to get this guy.' From the minute I read the script, I knew, I said to Kath, 'I'm going to do this part,'" he said in the video. "Because in my mind, if I get this six-fingered guy, that means I killed the cancer that killed my dad and I'll get to visit my dad. And so you can talk to your dad anytime you want, anywhere you want."

Mandy Patinkin also posted the response on Twitter, commenting, "To Alaska (aka Amanda - we figured it out!) Thread - Thank you for sharing this with us. My dad died of cancer when I was 18. Kathryn's parents died within a year of each other when she was 25, her dad of a heart attack while her mom was sick with cancer...."

To Alaska (aka Amanda - we figured it out!) Thread - Thank you for sharing this with us. My dad died of cancer when I was 18. Kathryn's parents died within a year of each other when she was 25, her dad of a heart attack while her mom was sick with cancer.... pic.twitter.com/xbjC7pVI3p — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

He then continued in a series of tweets which read: "The loss of them has been a huge part of our lives and a huge part of what forged our bond together. We are so sorry for your loss, so moved that this movie meant something to you and your dad and so glad you asked this question...We hope you find all kinds of ways to keep the memory of him alive and all kinds of ways to move forward & through this pain and loss. Please let us know his name. As Kathryn Mentioned https://thedinnerparty.org can be a great resource for 20 & 30-somethings who've experienced loss."

"We both wish we had a way to connect to others when we lost our parents. If you or anyone else going through a similar thing might find it helpful or useful folks can learn more at the link in our bio. If that avenue is not for you we just wish those struggling to reach out like you did, and find the comforts and the tools that might work and help. It can be such a lonely kind of pain, but know there are so many others out there going through it. One of my favorite quotes is from the book written by Oscar Hammerstein from the Musical Carousel; it's 'As long as there's one person on earth who remembers you, it isn't over.' That's part of why I like saying people's names in my prayers and why I'll add your dad's name."

In a time when many are struggling with many things and mental health is one of the most important things, seeing someone use their fame and social media in the right way is a very nice, if rare, thing to behold.