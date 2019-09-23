We live in divisive times and the world doesn't agree about much. As it turns out, The Princess Bride might be the thing to bring the world together. Last week, Sony Pictures boss Tony Vinciquerra referred to, "Very famous people whose names I won't use," that want "to redo The Princess Bride." It didn't take long for that comment to spread like wildfire across the internet as everybody from devoted fans of the beloved movie to the actors who starred in it, weighed in on the situation.

It's pretty much unanimous. Nobody wants to see Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride get the remake or sequel treatment. Star Cary Elwes was one of the first to announce his displeasure about the idea on social media. He took a cue from his character and said, "There's a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one." Even Jamie Lee Curtis, wife of Six-Fingered Man actor Christopher Guest got swept up in the commotion. She had this to say.

"Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it's William Goldman and Rob Reiner's. 'Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!'"

Fans are vehemently against the idea of The Princess Bride getting the remake treatment. When trying to think of who could've suggested attempting a remake in the first place, many eyes went to Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the brains behind Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, according to Miller, they couldn't be more wrong. He explains.

"For the record, not us. Love the movie- it still holds up as the greatest meta story put to film. Also, the way you know it's not us is the use of the phrase 'very famous.'"

Fans also started thinking that Seth Rogen was the one behind the reboot, to which he responded, "I would never dare." Republican Texas senator Ted Cruz even got in on The Princess Bride controversy. With that being said, many are calling Cruz out for trying to get some attention from the younger folks and claiming it's a political strategy. Why can't Cruz enjoy the iconic movie too? He seems to be pretty passionate about it. He had this to say about Sony's intentions.

"NOOOOOOOO!!!!!! Sony, The Princess Bride is the greatest thing, in the world-except for a nice MLT, mutton, lettuce and tomato sandwich, where the mutton is nice and lean and the tomato is ripe. They're so perky, I love that. DON'T MESS WITH PERFECTION."

Millennials, Ted Cruz, and the Hollywood community are coming together, which should say something. The Princess Bride remake controversy may even end up coming up during the 2020 election campaign with politicians making promises to not let Sony make it. Regardless, it's nice to see everybody come together over something as wholesome as The Princess Bride. You can check out some of the backlash below, starting with Cary Elwes' Twitter reaction to the original story.

