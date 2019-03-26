For over a decade, Disney has been trying to resurrect The Princess Bride as a stage musical. After being derailed by the death of original screenwriter and novelist William Goldman this past November, it looks like Disney Theatrical Productions is finally getting very serious about making this happen. They have just hired a new creative team to see it through to the end this time.

The stage musical will be a straight adaptation of the classic 1987 movie The Princess Bride. The show is already set to feature new songs and original music from David Yazbek, who won a 2018 Tony Award for his work on The Band's Visit. His latest work is on display in the recently launched Tootsie stage show based on the Dustin Hoffman movie, which is currently in previews on Broadway.

Bob Martin will be penning The Princess Bride stage adaptation book alongside Rick Elice. Martin is a recent Tony nominee for his work on The Drowsy Chaperone. Elice's credits include the long-running Jersey Boys and The Cher Show. Elice is no stranger to working with Disney, as he wrote the play Peter and the Starcatcher for the company.

Rob Reiner directed the original movie from Goldman's script, which he adapted from his own novel. The comedy fantasy has an old man recanting his sick grandson with the magical tale of a farmhand turned pirate and the wild adventures that ensue when he tries to reunite with his true love.

Only a modest success at the box office, The Princes Bride has gone onto become one of the most beloved classics of the 80s. The movie originally starred Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright, Billy Crystal, Wallace Shawn, Andre the Giant, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest and Peter Falk.

Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn was actually involved in making the movie for Castle Rock. He has been the driving force behind getting the musical up and running since its earliest incarnations, dating back more than a decade. The stage musical was originally a collaboration between writer Goldman and composer Adam Guettel, but they ended their partnership as far back as 2007.

The project heated up again in 2013, with Goldman still committed to bringing his work to the stage. Though, no creative team was ever announced at that time. It also hadn't yet been decided if it would be a musical, as it stands now, or just a play.

There is no director in place for The Princess Bride stage musical at this time, and the timeline for when it will be fully operational and in front of audiences hasn't been given. Disney's theatrical arm currently has three plays up and running as it celebrates its 25th Anniversary, with The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen all currently on Broadway. Coming later this summer will be a stage adaptation of the animated classic Hercules, which hasn't been given the live-action movie makeover yet, but if the stage show is a hit, you can expect that to happen. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.