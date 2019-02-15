Studio Ghibli and GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Factory, will issue Princess Mononoke in a beautiful collector's edition release on May 14, 2019. The limited-edition set comes housed in an elegant hard slipcase and includes a new 40-page book with stunning art and essays. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio will be a Blu-ray™ of the film paired with hours of special features, and the film's soundtrack made available on CD for the first time in North America.

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, this epic fantasy film is one of the best-selling and internationally renowned films of all time. Princess Mononoke is here presented with a release perfect for collectors and animation fans who have adored the film since its initial release.

The set's 40-page book features new essays by film critic Glenn Kenny alongside amazing imagery and statements from director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki, and Miyazaki's poems about the characters.

Related: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Comes to Blu-ray for the First Time in January

The first animated film to win the Japan Academy Prize for Picture of the Year, Princess Mononoke is Miyazaki's epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity. Featuring the voices of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Minnie Driver, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi and the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home, and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

Princess Mononoke Collector's Edition Special Features:

Collector's Edition Special Features: · Feature-Length Storyboards

· Original Theatrical Trailers

· TV Spots

· Princess Mononoke in USA

in USA · Behind the Microphone

Princess Mononoke collector's edition set is available for pre-order now on ghiblicollection.com.