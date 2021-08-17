Nicolas Cage wields a katana in this striking new poster for upcoming neo-noir western action flick Prisoners of the Ghostland. Stood atop a pile of samurai, ninjas, ghosts, and, for some reason, a mannequin, the movie promises to be a wild ride, as Cage battles the supernatural on a quest for redemption.

The poster perfectly reflects this gonzo genre mash-up extravaganza that is sure to delight action movie fans, horror fans, Nic Cage fans, B-movie fans and really fans of cinema far and wide, as Prisoners of the Ghostland explodes as an instant silver screen classic. Because, frankly, how could it be anything less?

Alongside the poster, several new images have also been released from the movie, giving us a look at the core cast including the likes of Nicolas Cage as Hero, Sofia Boutella as Bernice, Nick Cassavetes as Psycho, and Bill Moseley as The Governor. Teasing the combination of grim, dusty aesthetics with neon-lit beauty, Cage is clearly going to be put through the wringer for this one. And yes, that is an image of Cage with a sword for an arm.

Set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, Prisoners of the Ghostland follows a ruthless bank robber named Hero, played by Nicolas Cage, who is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter Bernice has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. To escape the nightmare world, Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman-and his own path to redemption.

Directed by Sion Sono, from a script by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai, the movie stars Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Bill Moseley, Yuzuka Nakaya, and Tak Sakaguchi, and has been described by Cage himself as unlike anything he has ever done before. "I'm thrilled about it!" the actor said of the project. "It's unlike anything I've ever read before. It might be the wildest movie I've ever made, and that's saying something. It's out there. I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don't rescue the governor's daughter from this state line where they're all ghosts and bring her back they're gonna blow me up. It's just crazy. It's way out there."

Prisoners of the Ghostland is just one of several unique projects in the pipeline for Cage, with the actor due to star as a warped version of himself in director Tom Gormican's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which finds the actor begrudgingly accepting a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire super fan. When things take a wild turn, Nic is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from the fan who is a notorious drug lord.

Prisoners of the Ghostland is scheduled to be released in theaters and on video on demand on September 17, 2021, by RLJE Films.