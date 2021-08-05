Hollywood icon and Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage will soon take on the action movie trifecta, Ninjas, Ghosts and Samurais in the upcoming cinematic oddity Prisoners of the Ghostland, which has now been confirmed to be hitting theaters, Digital HD and VOD platforms on September 17, 2021. The action-horror movie had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and has been described as "a Bonkers, Neon Drenched Post-Apocalyptic Western."

Prisoners of the Ghostland is set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town (because where else could it be set?) where a ruthless bank robber named Hero, played by Nicolas Cage, is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter Bernice has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. To escape the nightmare world, Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman-and his own path to redemption. Frankly, Prisoners of the Ghostland sounds, and without being hyperbolic, like the greatest movie-going experience of all time.

Starring Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Ed Skrein, Young Dais, and Tak Sakaguchi alongside Cage, Prisoners of the Ghostland is directed by Sion Sono from a script by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai.

Cage has previously praised the script describing it is "unlike anything I've ever read before}. It might be the wildest movie I've ever made, and that's saying something. It's out there." Quite the claim considering Cage's eclectic back catalogue. "I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don't rescue the governor's daughter from this state line where they're all ghosts and bring her back they're gonna blow me up," Cage continued. "It's just crazy. It's way out there."

Director Sion Sono has since reflected on Cage's comments, revealing that he would be more than happy for Prisoners of the Ghostland to hold the title of craziest Nic Cage movie. "I'd rather leave that question up to the audience," Sono said. "However, I know that Nicolas Cage has done a lot of great works and some of the works are crazy as well. If audiences think that this is the wildest movie that he's ever made, the craziest movie that he's ever made, then I would be really really happy to hear that."

Alongside Prisoners of the Ghostland, Cage has several wild-sounding projects on the horizon, including The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which finds the actor playing a fictionalized, creatively unfulfilled version of himself who, in the face of financial ruin, accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan. Cage is currently on the receiving end of huge critical praise for his haunting performance in Pig, which finds Cage a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness, who must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

So, once again, audiences don't have to wait too much longer to back in the greatness of Prisoners of the Ghostland, with the movie now due for release on September 17, 2021 from RLJE Films. This comes to is from Bloody Disgusting.