Fans are patiently awaiting the arrival of The X-Men in the MCU, with many wondering how this will be achieved and who will play the beloved Marvel superheroes. Well, according to Patrick Stewart, he has recently had meetings with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about that very thing.

"I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations. And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier. Here's the problem... If we had not made Logan, then yes. I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all that."

So, it certainly sounds like Marvel Studios have been considering folding the likes of Patrick Stewart's version of Professor X and the rest of 20th Century Fox's X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity. Whether this would have been for ongoing projects, or perhaps another piece of the multiverse puzzle that is being slowly introduced is obviously unknown, but it is interesting to ponder either way.

Beginning with 2000's X-Men, Patrick Stewart has played the role of Charles Xavier AKA Professor X, the telepathic leader of the mutant team known as The X-Men, throughout the long-running franchise, starring in seven movies all told, ending with 2017's Logan. It is in fact the latter movie which seems to have made Stewart rule out returning to the role for Feige and Marvel, with Logan bringing the story of both Stewart's Xavier and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to a stellar, satisfying end.

Had Logan never happen, who knows what the MCU would have had in store for Stewart, but alas, it sounds like it was simply not meant to be. Of course, just because Stewart has ruled himself out, does not mean we won't be treated to other members of Fox's X-Men entering the MCU, with Stewart's revelation potentially providing a big clue as to how Marvel plan to introduce The X-Men to their shared universe.

Thanks to the much-publicized landmark merger of Disney and 20th Century Fox, Feige is now able to introduce the X-Men whenever he pleases, and while it is likely to be some time before we see them mix with The Avengers on the big screen, rest assured, the mutants are coming...eventually. Kevin Feige recently revealed a few details about other upcoming projects currently in the pipeline, including The X-Men. "You know how much I love the X-Men," Feige said when asked about bringing the Marvel icons to the MCU. "I already said that's where I started. I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

Over at Fox, the X-Men series spawned several sequels and spin-offs including X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, Logan, and Dark Phoenix, as well as the two Deadpool movies and last year's The New Mutants. Overall, the series is a mixed bag critically, though several installments are still considered to be classics of the genre, with the franchise often hailed as the beginning of Hollywood's obsession with comic book movies. This comes to us from Digital Spy.