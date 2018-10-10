Star Wars fans are going to be able to interact with Porgs in a brand-new Augmented Reality experience from ILMxLAB. Before Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi hit theaters, some fans were dismayed at the inclusion of the Porgs, automatically thinking that we were going to be treated to some new versions of Ewoks. While those people were still not happy about the Porgs in the film, they have largely been forgotten, thanks to the dark storyline for Luke Skywalker and other elements of the sequel that left some fans pretty angry.

The adorable little creatures have returned in the new Star Wars: Project Porg from Lucasfilm's ILMxLAB. The studio announced the project earlier this week and talked about details today at the Magic Leap L.E.A.P. conference. The AR experience will not be a game, instead, hardcore fans will be able to raise and train Porgs, like a more expensive and immersive Furby. The new experience will be available in December, exclusively for the Magic Leap One headset.

Anthony Daniels reprises his role as C-3PO for the Porg AR experience, offering tips to keep some of those unruly creatures under control. Attendees of the Magic Leap L.E.A.P. conference were treated to a short demo where the Porgs reacted to different things happening in their environment. A TV set was turned on as well as a Sonos speaker system, which ended with a nap in front of the TV. ILMxLab had this to say in a statement.

"In Project Porg, you will need to gain the trust and affection of your Porgs by offering them treats and playing with them. Teach them how to maneuver real-world environments with care instructions from Star Wars' most meticulous droid, C-3PO."

This is the second Star Wars VR experience type that ILMxLab has announced recently. The Vader Immortal Episode I allows Oculus Quest users to explore Mustafar and interact with their surroundings while coming face to face with Darth Vader. Unlike the Project Porg experience, the studio released a trailer for the Vader VR experience, and it looked pretty amazing. Project Porg is reportedly just the tip of the iceberg, with more titles on the way in the near future.

Star Wars: Project Porg will be released for free on Magic Leap One this December. A specific release date has not been announced, but December isn't too long of a wait to train some Porgs for the first time. While this AR experience isn't for all Star Wars fans, it will undoubtedly be pretty popular amongst fans that have the devices. Plus, if the Augmented Reality experience looks anything like the Vader Immortal, it's going to blow users away. Get ready to adopt some Porgs and teach them how to live on Earth. Maybe you can invite Chewbacca over for a meal. You can get some more information about Project Porg over at Lucasfilm's ILMxLab.