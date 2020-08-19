Netflix's latest movie offering, Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, has proved a hit with audiences, trending at the top of the platform's most-watched list of titles, and setting social media abuzz. Naturally, there have been calls to make a sequel exploring the complicated world of Project Power. Mattson Tomlim, who wrote the script for the movie, told ComicBook.com that his own ideas for Project Power 2 would send the budding franchise down an entirely different genre path.

"I think, obviously, the priority is to tell a good story and make a good movie. And honestly, as excited as I am at the prospect of continuing with the characters, I think that my idea, a kind of pill that can give you a superpower, that's sticky enough that I really want to continue to Rubik's Cube genres. It's like, what's the horror movie version of that idea? What's this coming of age movie version of that idea? And I think that if this movie does well, there's an argument to be made that Netflix should explore that. I hope that fans ravenously start asking for it."

Project Power tells the tale of a New Orleans cop, played by Gordon-Levitt, who teams up with an ex-soldier, played by Foxx, to stop the trade of a new drug on the streets that grants its user superpowers for a few minutes, with no way to control which powers you get.

The film has been received with mixed-to-positive reviews, praising the performance of the lead cast, while the story has been criticized for taking its intriguing premise and turning it into a by-the-numbers action-thriller. Still, the fact that the movie has been trending at number one on Netflix shows the general audiences have seen something of value in the feature, and that makes the likelihood of future sequels and spinoffs all the more likely.

Of course, a big part of the appeal for fans was the presence of Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx, so it would make sense for the sequel to continue with their characters' journey instead of spinning off in a completely new direction. At the end of Project Power, Foxx's character Art has reunited with his daughter Tracy, and they on the run from the government with a new set of powers.

On the other hand, Gordon-Levitt's rogue cop character Frank Shaver ended the first movie with the intention of blowing the whistle on the secret government operation that had created the super-drug in the first place, a move which is unlikely to go over well with authorities. Thus, a sequel could see Art and Frank once again joining forces to deal with the new dimensions to the super-drug problem now that certain government programs have become compromised due to their role in creating the drug. It remains to be seen how a sequel to Project Power, when and if it gets made on Netflix, chooses to explore these threads.

With a lead cast of Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Courtney B. Vance, and Amy Landecker, Project Power premiered Friday, August 14 on Netflix. ComicBook.com offered up these quotes first.