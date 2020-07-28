Netflix has released a new clip from their upcoming movie Project Power, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx in the lead roles as a cop and soldier looking to rid the streets of a dangerous new drug that gives you superpowers for five minutes. We get an exciting sneak peek that has Joseph Gordon-Levitt taking a bullet straight to the face, making this one of the summer movies left to get excited about before Labor Day.

In the clip, we see Joseph Gordon-Levitt chasing a criminal with partial invisibility through a crowded restaurant before catching up with him in the street outside. The criminal fires a gun at Gordon-Levitt's head at point-blank range. But despite the horrific impact of the bullet temporarily knocking him out, the projectile is unable to penetrate Gordon-Levitt's skin, and he survives.

The first sneak peek at this Netflix original offers an entertaining glimpse of the premise of the show, and how it will play around with superhero tropes in a fresh and engaging manner. Clearly, although Gordon-Levitt and the criminal have both been granted superpowers by the drug, it does not make them immune to injury or death. This makes the superpowered characters in Project Power less threatening, than, say, the superpowered main characters in a show like The Boys, like Homelander or Queen Maeve, who are so overpowered that mere mortals would stand no chance against them.

It follows, then, that Gordon-Levitt and Jamies Foxx's characters will have a much more even playing field against superpowered criminals as they work to put an end to the drug. The official description of the show sheds more light on the premise:

"On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don't know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk-taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it."

For both Gordon-Levitt and Foxx, this is not the first time they have been a part of superhero fare. The former starred in The Dark Knight Rises as John Blake, a police officer who Batman passes his mantle on to by the end of the film, while Foxx played the role of the supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and is also attached to the remake of Spawn as the lead character, although that project has been stuck in development hell for decades.

With Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman serving as directors, Project Power features a lead cast of Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker (MGK), Allen Maldonado, with Amy Landecker and Courtney B. Vance. The film is written by Mattson Tomlin and produced by Eric Newman, p.g.a. and Bryan Unkeless, p.g.a. with Ray Angelic, Orlee-Rose Strauss and Scott Morgan serving as executive producers. Project Power arrives on Netflix Aug. 14.