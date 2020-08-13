For decades now, the world of Star Wars has served as an inspiration for creating an enduring movie franchise filled with exciting and memorable characters. In an interview with CinemaBlend, actor Jamie Foxx revealed that he also looked to Star Wars when making the decision to join his upcoming Netflix movie Project Power.

"Before it becomes supernatural, it has to have the natural. ... When I look at Star Wars, which to me is a case study of movies, the reason that Star Wars was great is not because of the lightsabers. It's because of Luke Skywalker. It was because of Han Solo. It was because of this band of people - Princess Leia - that you, even if they were ordering food, it would still be interesting."

Despite Foxx's inspiration, the world of Project Power is far removed from that of Star Wars. Foxx's upcoming Netflix movie takes place on the streets of New Orleans, where a mysterious new pill has become available which grants its user superpowers.

There is no way to tell which powers you will get upon taking the pill, and the effects only last for a few minutes. As a result of the pill flooding the market, crime incidences are on the rise, and it falls to a local cop, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, to join forces with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx), to turn the tide of battle and oppose an army of supervillains by ingesting the pills themselves.

From Foxx's comments, it seems Project Power will rely heavily on the chemistry between the lead cast to tell its story in an engaging manner. Both Foxx and Gordon-Levitt are well-versed in the world of comic book movies, with Foxx playing the role of Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, while Gordon-Levitt was seen in The Dark Knight Rises as a righteous cop who takes over the mantle of Batman from Bruce Wayne.

It will be interesting to see how the two actors will use their past experience in the genre to put a new spin on the superpowered world of Project Power. The trailer for the film has promised a much more gritty take on superhero mythology than the mainstream fare offered by the MCU, while the premise of short-term superpowers is something that will ensure the story does not turn into a predictable CGI slugfest between invincible beings.

Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, Project Power features a solid lead cast consisting of Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker (MGK), Allen Maldonado, with Amy Landecker and Courtney B. Vance. The film is written by Mattson Tomlin and produced by Eric Newman, p.g.a. and Bryan Unkeless, p.g.a. with Ray Angelic, Orlee-Rose Strauss, and Scott Morgan serving as executive producers. Project Power is set to arrive on Netflix Aug. 14. This news originated at CinemaBlend.