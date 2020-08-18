Project Power has become the latest Netflix movie with celeb-actors to top the platform's list of most-watched titles on its opening weekend. With Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead roles, Project Power, which released on Friday, was able to stave off the competition all through Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

What makes the feat even more impressive is that the nature of the data used to compile top 10 lists on Netflix is naturally skewed against movies. A film is usually only watched once, while a series can have multiple episodes for fans to watch, which drives the latter up more easily into the list of trending titles on the streaming platform.

Project Power tells the tale of a cop, played by Gordon-Levitt, and an ex-soldier, played by Foxx, who are up against a dangerous new drug flooding the streets of New Orleans that grants its user superpowers for a few minutes, with the caveat being there is no way to tell beforehand which power you will receive. The movie has gotten mixed-to-positive reviews on social media, which hardly seemed to have impacted its performance on Netflix.

Number two on the platform's list of trending titles for the weekend is The Legend of Korra, the sequel to the much-beloved animation series Avatar: The Last Airbender. While The Legend of Korra has a loyal fanbase, its trending numbers might have been helped by the recent controversy surrounding Netflix's planned live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender with a white-washed cast.

Number three on the list is The Lost Husband, featuring Josh Duhamel in the lead role as a ranch manager who helps a recently-widowed mother adapt to the country lifestyle and come to terms with the loss of her husband. The Umbrella Academy joins the list at the number four position. The popular sci-fi series saw a huge boost in viewership with the addition of the second season on Netflix, which sees its superpowered siblings taking on the threat of a new apocalypse.

The series Teenage Bounty Hunters is a new addition to the list at number five. The show features twin sisters Sterling and Blair leading an ordinary life, until a run-in with a bounty hunter inspires them to start their own bounty hunting business, with sometimes funny and sometimes violent results.

The 2014 animated movie Mr. Peabody and Sherman also makes it to the list at the number six position. After it at number seven comes the docuseries Unwell, which takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, that touts health and healing through a questionable line of products.

Shameless at number eight is a dramedy that is based on a British series centering on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father. Then comes another docuseries World's Most Wanted at number nine, which, as the name suggests, profiles the life and crimes of the most wanted criminals in the world.

Rounding out the top ten list for the weekend is the anime The Seven Deadly Sins, based on a Japanese fantasy manga about a kingdom taken over by tyrants, and the deposed princess who must begin a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm. This news originated at ComicBook.com.