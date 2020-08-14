With theaters closed and new movies few and far between, Netflix have been leading the way with action-packed escapism you can view at home. The likes of Extraction and The Old Guard have proven to be hugely popular on the streaming services thanks to them providing the kind of thrills, spills and stylistic kills that audiences are looking for right now. Well, next up is the newly release sci-fi movie Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback, with the reviews now pouring in.

CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell, rated the movie positively, describing as the exact sort of breezy cinematic experience that audiences want on a Friday night sat at home.

"It takes comic-book clichés and applies them to a gritty, sweaty cop thriller, giving its story a stylish coat of paint that results in a sleek, silly night at the movies."

David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter also responded positively to Project Power, and though it doesn't sound like it will be winning any awards any time soon, it does sound like a worthy follow-up to Netflix's recent action movie hits.

"It's easy enough to pick plot holes in Project Power and trace the inspiration for many of its ideas back to earlier movies or comics. But there's a long line of hits that have found an appreciative audience despite charges of unoriginality."

Sadly, it is not all upbeat, with IGN's Robert Daniels taking a few issues with the movie, marking Project Power as something of a missed opportunity.

"Netflix's Project Power misses the potentiality of its relevant themes and intriguing concept for an overwrought reconception of the superhero narrative. ... The pacing drags through action set-pieces left obscured by messy compositions and limp, over-stylized visual choices. New Orleans, as the film's setting, is wasted while the film's gritty concept fails to deliver the desired intensity."

IndieWire's Kate Erbland echoed this sentiment, stating that the movie does not live up to the promising sum of its parts.

"It's a lot for one film, and "Project Power" never revs up enough gusto to power through its biggest, best ideas and deliver on their promise."

Back to the more positive side of the critical spectrum, EW's Leah Greenblatt gave the movie a B+ review, saying that, so long as you leave your brain at the door, there is a lot to enjoy about Project Power.

"But for all the patently corny bits and some 17 attempts at an ending, Power still somehow makes it easy to suspend your disbelief and your imaginary degree in biochemistry, and just let it ride."

Empire's Ben Travis also enjoyed the Netflix movie, giving it three stars, though did note that it often favors style over substance.

"Project Power has considerable style yet a disappointing lack of substance - but an attention-grabbing performance from Dominique Fishback and an intriguing twist on superpowers give it just enough juice."

Our own movie critic Julian Roman described Project Power as "the big-budget popcorn flick you've been aching to see." So, the consensus seems to be that, while Project Power likely won't change your life, it will provide a few hours well-spent in front of the screen.

Directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost and written by Mattson Tomlin. Project Power stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback, alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker and Allen Maldonado. The movie follows a drug dealer, police officer, and former soldier who team up to stop the distribution of a pill that gives the user temporary superpowers. Project Power is available for streaming from today on Netflix streaming app.