Netflix has released the first trailer, poster and images from its upcoming superhero thriller movie Power Project, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead roles. Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are directing from a script by the writer of The Batman, Mattson Tomlin. Expectations are high for the project, which has been rated R for violence, bloody images, drug content, and some language, to be a daring new entry into the superhero genre.

"On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don't know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it."

The images feature some of the lead cast from the Netflix movie, which apart from Gordon-Levitt, Foxx and Fishback also include Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, and Courtney B. Vance. One picture features Foxx's character of ex-soldier Art, clutching what appears to be the mysterious super drug between his teeth.

Another image shows Gordon-Levitt in his role as a New Orleans police detective tasked with finding the drug, who ends up gaining superpowers after ingesting a dose. Dominique Fishback and Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) also show up, with the latter seen to be possessing a form of fire-generating power that appears to be literally consuming his body.

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman also appear in a behind-the-scenes image juggling fruits with Foxx. The creative duo behind Power Project are best known for directing the documentary Catfish, as well as horror sequels Paranormal Activity 3 and Paranormal Activity 4. Apart from Power Project, the two are also attached to the upcoming live-action Mega Man movie adaptation.

The concept of a wonder drug that unlocks new abilities has already been explored through films and television projects like Limitless and Lucy. Power Project appears to be upping the ante by having the drug grant actual superpowers as opposed to simply augmenting brainpower, which makes the setting appear closer to the 2012 indie hit Chronicle.

Foxx and Gordon-Levitt are no strangers to the superhero genre. Foxx appeared as Electro in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, while Gordon-Levitt played the role of Officer John Blake in The Dark Knight Rises, where he was hinted to later become Batman's successor Robin.

With the talent attached to the film, superhero movie fans are looking forward to discovering the world of Power Project as more details are revealed. The film is set to release on Netflix on August 14.