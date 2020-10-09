We have a new trailer for Promising Young Woman and with it, a new movie that will be hitting theaters before the end of the year. That would, in any normal year, not be that big of a deal. However, with virtually every major release vacating 2020 in recent weeks, and with Cineworld closing its doors once again, having a studio movie get a theatrical release is very noteworthy at this point. In this case, we have the critically-acclaimed revenge thriller starring Carey Mulligan, which had originally been set for release in April but will now arrive in time for Christmas.

The trailer opens with Carey Mulligan trying to get back into med school. She then recounts the tale of why she left in the first place, which sets up her character's motivation. A man took advantage of her in college and the accusations were not taken seriously. We come to find that she is now leading a secret life, putting herself in compromising situations, or at least making it appear that way, and teaching lessons to the men that attempt to take advantage of the situation. Along with the tragedy and horror elements, there is some pitch-black comedy thrown in the mix for good measure.

Emerald Fennell, the showrunner behind the hit series Killing Eve, is in the director's chair. She also penned the screenplay. The cast also includes Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon and Clancy Brown. Fennell also serves as a producer on the project alongside Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Ben Browning and Ashley Fox.

Promising Young Woman centers on Cassie (Carey Mulligan) who was, herself, a promising young woman. Things changed one day when a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. However, nothing in her life is what it seems as Cassie is wickedly smart and tantalizingly cunning. She has been living a secret double life by night. An unexpected encounter is about to give her a chance to right the wrongs of her past.

As far as the release goes, Wonder Woman 1984 is also scheduled to arrive on Christmas day. Though that could easily change between now and then. It's worth noting that Focus Features is owned by Universal Pictures. AMC signed a deal with the studio earlier this year that allows movies a much shorter theatrical window, as little as 17 days, before those titles can be made available as a premium VOD rental. AMC gets a cut of those profits. This deal may well be the driving force behind the decision to release Promising Young Woman now, instead of waiting until next year.

A new poster was also revealed along with the trailer, which we've included as well. The Promising Young Woman soundtrack was unveiled earlier this month and contains new music from Cyn, Paris Hilton and Charli XCX. Critics have raved about the movie thus far. As of this writing, it holds a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Promising Young Woman hits theaters on December 25 from Focus Features. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.