The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department have now issued a statement following a tragic accident on the set of upcoming Western Rust, which has resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The Sheriff's Department confirmed that actor Alec Baldwin "discharged" a prop gun, and that Baldwin "was questioned by investigators and released," and that "No arrests or charges have been filed."

The full statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff's department reads; "Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western Rust, October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set."

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.

"Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries."

"This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives. Hutchins, 42, died not long after being transported to a hospital in Albuquerque, NM this afternoon. Souza, 48, remains in a local hospital; his condition is unknown."

Tributes have been pouring in for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015, and, in 2019, she was named a "rising star" by American Cinematographer. Hutchins, who has been described as a "brilliant talent" by any of her colleagues and friends, was best known for her work on the horror outings Darlin' and The Mad Hatter, and last year's intriguing action flick Archenemy starring Joe Manganiello as a man who claims to be a hero from another dimension.

The Cinematographers Guild have since reacted to the awful news, expressing their shock over the incident. "We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set," said the Cinematographers Guild's National President, John Lindley, and National Executive Director, Rebecca Rhine. "The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event," added the guild executives. "This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family."

Rust is an upcoming Western written and directed by Joel Souza, and is based on a story created by Souza and Alec Baldwin, who stars alongside Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. Baldwin leads the project as Harland Rust, an outlaw who must save his thirteen-year-old grandson after he is sentenced to hang. Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison, and together, the two fugitives must outrun the legendary U.S. Marshal Wood Helm and bounty-hunter Fenton "Preacher" Lang.

The investigation is ongoing. This comes to us from Deadline.