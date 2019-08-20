Prop Store, one of the world's leading film and TV memorabilia companies has today announced it is to hold the UK's largest annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia for the sixth consecutive year this September, with the items on offer expected to fetch in excess of ٤ million ($7.5 million). The auction is to be held at London's BFI IMAX proudly presented by ODEON, Europe's largest cinema group.

900 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Prop Store's unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction over two days on Monday 30th September and Tuesday 1st October 2019 in Waterloo, London. The auction will be live-streamed online for fans to track the bidding on auction days. A free preview exhibition will be open to the public in the run up to the auction, opening on Wednesday 18th September - Tuesday 1st October 2019 at the BFI IMAX and showcasing over 250 lots from the upcoming auction.

Top items to be sold at the Prop Store auction (with estimated sale prices) include:

• Maximus' Screen-Matched Roman General Armour (Russell Crowe) from Gladiator (2000) est: 30,000-50,000 pounds

• Jack Torrance's Hero Axe (Jack Nicholson) from The Shining (1980) est: 40,000-60,000 pounds

• William Wallace's Hero Claymore Sword (Mel Gibson) from Braveheart (1995) est: 30,000-50,000 pounds

(1995) est: 30,000-50,000 pounds • Mace Windu's Lightsaber (Samuel L. Jackson) from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) est: 50,000-100,000 pounds

• Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch from Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) est: 50,000-100,000 pounds

• Screen-Matched Tantive IV Stormtrooper Helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope(1977) est: 120,000-180,000 pounds

• Batman 's Complete Batsuit (Michael Keaton) from Batman (1989) est: 80,000-120,000 pounds

• Radio-Controlled Hero Ghost Trap and Pedal from Ghostbusters (1984) est: 80,000-120,000 pounds

• Light-Up Remote Control R2-BHD Droid from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) est: 60,000-80,000 pounds

• Special Effects Facehugger from Alien (1979) est: 50,000-70,000 pounds

• Spock's Screen-Matched Science Officer Costume (Leonard Nimoy) from Star Trek: The Ultimate Computer & The Omega Glory(TV series 1966-1969) est: 50,000-70,000 pounds

• James Bond's Hero Walther PPK Pistol with Silencer and Holster (Pierce Brosnan) from James Bond: Golden Eye (1995) est: 40,000-60,000 pounds

• Freddy Krueger's Glove (Robert Englund) from Freddy Vs. Jason (2003) est: 20,000-30,000 pounds

• Storm's X-Suit (Halle Berry) from X-Men (2000) est: 20,000-30,000 pounds

• John Hammond's Costume (Richard Attenborough) from Jurassic Park (1993) est: 15,000-25,000 pounds

• Riddler's Costume (Jim Carrey) from Batman Forever (1995) est: 10,000-15,000 pounds

• Vito Corleone's Screen-Matched Brown Pea Coat (Robert De Niro) from The Godfather: Part II (1974) est: 10,000-15,000 pounds

• Tony Stark's Desert Costume Display (Robert Downey Jr.) from Iron Man (2008) est: 10,000-15,000 pounds

• Forrest Gump's Screen-Matched Bus Stop Nikes and Socks (Tom Hanks) from Forrest Gump (1994) est: 8,000-10,000 pounds

• The Terminator's Autographed Motorcycle Jacket (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) est: 8,000-10,000 pounds

• From Julie Dawn Cole's (Veruca Salt) personal collection: Scrumdidlyumptious Wrapper from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) est: 6,000-8,000 pounds

The Prop Store auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets. Some of the least expensive lots in the auction include a Willy Wonka Golden Ticket Announcement Poster from Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) estimated at 300 pounds, and a Mr DNA Animation Cel Autographed By Steven Spielberg from Jurassic Park (1993) estimated to sell for 600 pounds.

Stephen Lane, Prop Store CEO commented on the upcoming auction: "After breaking more records with last year's sale, Prop Store are thrilled to announce our sixth live auction in London and pleased to be partnering with ODEON again. This year sees us bring 900 lots to the auction, now held over two days, allowing us to present even more of these incredible artifacts to a global audience of film fans and collectors to London's BFI IMAX, who can visit the free exhibition and place bids in our auction to secure original pieces of film and TV history."

Chris Bates, Commercial Director at ODEON UK & Ireland said: "We are delighted to welcome back the iconic Prop Store exhibition to London's BFI IMAX. ODEON is proud to present the UK's largest annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia for the sixth year running. There is an incredible collection of items up for auction this year and we very much look forward to welcoming film fans through our doors to see some of the world's most well-known props and cinema moments. "

Auction items will be on display at a free exhibition open to the public at the BFI IMAX, Waterloo, London, England SE1 8XR from 10:00am to 9:30pm, 18th September - 1st October 2019. Prop Store's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, in partnership with the BFI IMAX proudly presented by ODEON, will take place at the BFI IMAX Waterloo (1 Charlie Chaplin Walk, London SE1 8XR) over two days on Monday 30th September and Tuesday 1st October 2019 from 1:00pm. Registration is now open at propstore. Online proxy bids can be submitted from Monday 2nd September 2019.