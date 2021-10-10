Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal is returning to the world of comic books in Prophet, which sees the celebrated actor teaming up with Extraction director Sam Hargrave for what sounds like a twisted Captain America-esque story. Coming courtesy of Studio 8, Prophet will be based on the comic from Rob Liefeld, who is best known for creating Deadpool, and sounds like the perfect property for Gyllenhaal and Hargrave to team up on. Marc Guggenheim, the scribe known for his work on The CW's series of Arrowverse TV shows, is on board to pen the script.

Prophet will star Jake Gyllenhaal as lead character John Prophet, a man conscripted by Germans near the end of World War II, who is subjected to scientific experiments that give him superhuman strength. John beings the story as a poor and homeless man living in the World War II era, who volunteers to participate in the medical experiments of Dr. Horatio Wells, a time-traveling scientist from the future who uses DNA-enhancing methods to transform Prophet into a super-soldier.

Placed into stasis by Wells in order to assist him in the future, a bombing buries Prophet, trapping him underground for decades. He is awoken in 1965, and is understandably disoriented, as he attempts to put the pieces of his life back together while avoiding capture from KGB agents who are after him in hopes of creating super-soldiers from his blood.

"It's been a goal of ours to work with Jake and Sam for quite some time, so we're very excited to finally be collaborating with them on this unique, action-packed genre film," Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to seeing what they envision for bringing this story to life - a story we're sure will stand out in the comic book world as a powerful, emotionally charged and visually distinctive film." Robinov will produce along with Studio 8's John Graham, Prime Universe Films' Adrian Askarieh, Liefield and Brooklyn Weaver.

Gyllenhaal has become well-renowned for his dedication to increasingly interesting roles, with the likes of Nightcrawler, Prisoners, and the boxing drama Southpaw have demonstrated how far the actor is willing to go to bring a character to life. His intensity and physicality could very well result in Prophet becoming one of the more compelling comic book movie characters in recent years.

Director Sam Hargrave meanwhile is no stranger to the world of comic book movies, having entered the movie world as a stuntman, bringing his talents to the likes of various Marvel Studio's movies including Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame. He recently jumped to directing with Netflix's hugely popular action outing Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, for which a sequel is now in development.

Prophet first appeared in Youngblood #2 way back in July 1992, before being given his own self-titled series in 1993 courtesy of Image Comics. With the talents of Jake Gyllenhaal and Sam Hargrave now on board, the Prophet movie adaptation's anti-Captain America take on the super-soldier has all the ingredients to be a welcome addition to the evermore popular comic book movie genre. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.