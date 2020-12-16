If you own or are about to own a PS5, it's time to love your new console even more. Starting today, HBO Max is now available on PlayStation 5, the latest videogame console from Sony Interactive Entertainment. PlayStationۑ users in the U.S. can download the HBO Max app, sign in, and start streaming the platform's full array of premium programming. The HBO Max app is also available on PlayStation 4.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming offering, with over 10,000 hours of curated premium content. The platform is home to best-in-class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more.

This month, the highly anticipated feature film Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot flies onto HBO Max on Christmas Day - the same day it hits theaters across the country.

Additionally, the exclusive holiday special My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, a new Euphoria special episode starring Emmy-winning lead actress Zendaya, Steven Soderbergh's new comedy film Let Them All Talk, the third season of Summer Camp Island and four-part docuseries Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults also premiere this December. Top films like The Shawshank Redemption, The Photograph, Sex and the City, Sex and the City 2, Gladiator, Meet Me in St. Louis and Demolition Man debut in the month as well.

January will bring the second Euphoria special episode, Search Party season four, a new season of Selena + Chef, the entire Gossip Girl library, season one of Snowpiercer, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, and King of Staten Island. Additionally, in 2021, each film in Warner Bros. Picture Group's slate will debut on HBO Max in the U.S. concurrently with its theatrical release and will be available to stream exclusively for one month.