You know that's right. Psych 3: This Is Gus will be coming to the Peacock streaming service soon. This news comes to us from deadline. The movie will be yet another addition to the Psych franchise after the USA show ran from 2006 to 2014. The first film Psych: The Movie aired on USA in 2017, while Psych 2: Lassie Come Home premiered on Peacock in Spring of last year. Psych was one of the most notable franchises purchased by Peacock as Psych 2 was a big draw for the streaming service early on. You can stream all eight seasons and two films of Psych on Peacock.

Psych: The Movie followed Shawn and Gus as they settled into their new life in San Francisco. The whole cast returned for the film, including Timothy Omundson, although his appearance was reduced to a cameo due to his sudden stroke. John Cena's character Ewan O'Hara (Juliet's brother) appeared at the end of the film to set up the sequel, but that story was postponed in favor of something else.

Psych 2 focused heavily on Omundson's character Lassiter and his slow recovery from the stroke. The film incorporated Omundson's real life health scare while also providing character growth for the rest of the characters. Most notably, Gus got engaged to Selene after they found out she was pregnant. It looks as if Psych 3 will zero in on that storyline.

The synopsis for Psych 3: This Is Gus on Peacock reads, "In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career. Also set to reprise their roles from the series and films are Maggie Lawson as Juliet O'Hara, Timothy Omundson as Carlton Lassiter, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick and Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer."

It would not be the first chaotic wedding of the franchise. Lassiter's wedding in Season 7 involved the mob, and it famously provided the scene of Juliet finding out Shawn isn't psychic. As for Shawn and Juliet, they're wedding was conducted on a dock by a criminal as the end of the first Psych film. The synopsis for Psych 3 teases yet another wild and ridiculous wedding sequence - Psych fans are in for a treat. Other characters likely to appear are the lovable Coroner Woody Strode (played by Kurt Fuller), Detective Buzz McNab (Sage Brocklebank), and the deceased Mary Lightly (Jimmi Simpson), who has appeared in both films thus far.

Series creator Steve Franks is returning and will serve as both the executive producer and director. Chris Henze will executive produce for Thruline. James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill (who play Shawn and Gus respectively) will also executive produce. Franks and Rodriguez will co-write. No premiere date was given in the announcement, but given that filming has not started yet, it will probably be around Fall 2022. Be sure to look out for more updates on Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus.