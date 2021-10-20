When it comes to the rules of the horror genre, one of the cardinal laws of making an original movie is that if you happen to make a popular one then people are going to instantly start clamoring for the sequel. One recent example is current Shudder hit movie PG: Psycho Goreman - or PG for short. The Canadian movie about an alien overlord resurrected by a couple of kids was released in theaters and on demand in January this year, after a lengthy Covid delay, and although it's box office performance was nothing but a disappointment thanks to the limited release, it holds an impressive 91% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating and brought in some solid numbers in streaming terms. Therefore, when are we getting the sequel?

Talking recently on Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew Podcast, Psycho Goreman director Steven Kostanski elaborated on the future or the character and the potential franchise.

"I want to follow that up with something that delivers, and so the more people love the movie and want more from it, the more I'm like 'oh shit, I've gotta deliver a thing.' And I'm trying," Steven Kostanski explains. "I'm working on it. It's surprisingly complicated trying to get this off the ground. Sequel issues... rights and things. Just trying to make all the things line up, and also just find the time to sit down and write the damn thing. I hope to get something going soon."

He continues, "In the meantime, there is our comic book Kickstarter from Lethal Comics that we have going right now. That should whet people's appetite for PG in a pretty satisfying way. It's an anthology comic that is kind of referencing those Star Wars anthology novels from the '90s. This is like all the stories that the Galactic Council has with all their near misses with PG. It takes place during the movie. It's like the Council is sitting there waiting for stuff to happen with Pandora, and they're all passing the time... each character goes off on a crazy wild story."

For those who have not yet come across the Psycho Goreman phenomenon, the official movie synopsis reads: "Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn't long before PG's reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues' gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy."

For those who are fans of practical effects, monster suits and buckets of fake blood, all swathed in a blanket of excessive, over the top "midnight-movie" cheese, then Psycho Goreman will instantly make its way into your heart, and in the style of Jeepers Creepers, Nightmare on Elms Street et al, by the end of the movie you are not so much invested in the human protagonists but just want to see the guy in the make-up return for another bout of gory action sooner rather than later.