The first trailer for Psycho Goreman has been revealed and, not to overstate things, but we could be looking at the most over-the-top horror experience of 2020. That may sound like a bold claim, but the amount of insanity and monster carnage packed into this trailer, which clocks in at just over a minute long, speaks volumes. This is also the latest from The Void director Steven Kostanski, who has delivered the goods in the past.

Things kick off with a pair of kids discovering a powerful, deadly monster who will kill anyone they ask. What could possibly go wrong? The trailer comes with a classic narration that we simply don't hear that often, which adds a lot to the atmosphere. The footage is filled with practical monster effects, including a gigantic brain with googly eyes, amongst many others. It's also gleefully and unapologetically violent. The trailer even plays into the idea that this movie is titled "PG" yet is definitely R-rated.

Steven Kostanski, who wrote the screenplay in addition to his duties as director, has been a rising star in the horror community for several years now. The Void earned rave reviews and firmly cemented him as a director to watch. Kostanski also directed the surprisingly good Leprechaun: Returns, as well as 2011's Manborg. Kostanski explained what to expect from his latest with the following statement.

"What would it be like to have your own monster? As a kid, I was mesmerized by the relationship between John Connor and the T-800 in Terminator 2 and the way this relatable kid could suddenly have a badass villain as his pal. I would fantasize about hanging out with the likes of Skeletor, Megatron, Cobra Commander, and every other Saturday morning cartoon villain. These characters always interested me more than the traditional heroes."

PG (Psycho Goreman) centers on a pair of siblings, Mimi and Luke, who unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who has been buried in their backyard. The creature desires to destroy the universe, but thanks to their possession of a magical amulet, the brother and sister duo force the monster to be their new best friend instead. As he reluctantly obeys their commands, his magical powers gain the attention of interstellar friends and foes from across the universe. Soon, a host of intergalactic beings converge on this unsuspecting suburb and a battle of epic proportions ensues, one that will determine the fate of the entire galaxy.

The cast includes Nita-Josee Hanna, Owen Myre, Adam Brooks, Alexis Hancey, Matthew Ninaber, Steven Vlahos, Kristen MacCulloch, Anna Tierney and Kenneth Welsh. The movie is set to hold its world premiere at SXSW next week on the opening night of the festival. A release date has not been set, but we could be hearing more about that following SXSW, if all goes well. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the official PG Psycho Goreman YouTube channel.