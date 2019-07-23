Once Upon a Time in Hollywood writer-director Quentin Tarantino is infamous to movie fans for spitballing quite a few killer movie pitches in his day that never came to pass. And none of those potential movies he has daydreamed about have perhaps been as badass as the idea for a Vega Brothers movie starring John Travolta's Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction and Michael Madsen's Vic Vega from Reservoir Dogs. Yes, they are brothers. And as I mentioned, Tarantino once mused on a Vega Brothers movie - which he now dubs Double V Vega. And recently he brought the film up again letting us know why it never came to be.

Tarantino says this about the proposed Vega Brothers prequel and why it never happened.

"The only thing I did know was the premise, I don't think I took it far enough for a story, but I had a premise. It would've taken place in Amsterdam, during the time Vincent was in Amsterdam. He was running some club for Marsellus [Wallace] in Amsterdam, he was probably there for a couple of years, so at some point during his two-year stay in Amsterdam running some club, Vic shows up to visit him, and it would've been their weekend. Exactly what happened to them or what trouble they got into, I never took it that far."

The person interviewing Quentin Tarantino then made an interesting point. He says that the movie could still happen with today's technology that we've seen turn Samuel L. Jackson young for Captain Marvel. But Tarantino quickly laughed off the idea of using this technology on John Travolta and Michael Madsen, saying this.

"I don't think so. There is a shelf life (for the idea)."

Damn. Now, I don't know about you, but I'd still love to see this Double V Vega movie. Even if we have to use that creepy face replacement technology from Gemini Man and whatnot. After all, Martin Scorsese is using this face-replacement technology to bring us younger versions of Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro in Netflix's The Irishman. And I think whatever's good enough for Scorsese is good enough for Tarantino. But I don't think any of us will ever be able to convince the Kill Bill filmmaker to see things that way.

Oh, well. I guess we'll just have to get by on Tarantino's upcoming ninth and (supposedly) penultimate motion picture Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That much-anticipated movie has a current 92% approval rating over on Rotten Tomatoes. It's Critics Consensus reads: "Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker's vision." And that sounds good to me.

Related: Tarantino Compares Manson Murders Movie to Pulp Fiction

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars include Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt along with Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Al Pacino. Columbia Pictures, Bona Film Group, Heyday Films, and Visiona Romantica are the production companies behind the new movie. It will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing into a theater near you this Friday, July 26, 2019. Meanwhile, this update comes to us from Cinema Blend.