Pulp Fiction isn't exactly a comedy. It has some very funny moments, most of which are very dark and twisted. But it seems like an odd movie choice for Comedy Central. And the network's U.K. team seem to know this, as they've turned the Quentin Tarantino crime classic into a romantic comedy to sell it to their audience.

The result is pretty funny, and this promo definitely belongs on Comedy Central even if the movie doesn't necessarily deserve a home there. This new Pulp Fiction trailer has been twisted into something that looks like Love, Actually. And it sets up some of the relationships that play out in the epic pulp tale of lives intersecting in Los Angeles.

The intro proclaims that, 'This is the story about 15 people with very different lives.' We're first introduced to Honey Bunny and Pumpkin as they settle in to enjoy a nice meal at a local L.A. diner, where they express their undying love for one another. Then we get to explore the burgeoning relationship between Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega, as we learn that these 15 people all have one thing in common. And that's love.

All the love stuff quickly goes out the window as we're treated to a quick montage featuring some of the film's most violent moments. And Comedy Central U.K. doesn't mind letting the blood flow. There is red splatter aplenty. The end of the trailer gleefully tells its audience to 'fool someone you love into watching Pulp Fiction.'

Pulp Fiction was Quentin Tarantino's second feature film after Reservoir Dogs, arriving in 1994. And it really put him on the map as a director. He's gone onto become a legend. And is currently working on his 9th movie right now, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pulp Fiction made a star of Samuel L. Jackson while simultaneously resurrecting the careers of John Travolta and Bruce Willis, who were both at an extreme low point when the film was released.

In Pulp Fiction, Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are hitmen with a penchant for philosophical discussions. In this ultra-hip, multi-strand crime movie, their storyline is interwoven with those of their boss, gangster Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) ; his actress wife, Mia (Uma Thurman) ; struggling boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) ; master fixer Winston Wolfe (Harvey Keitel) and a nervous pair of armed robbers, "Pumpkin" (Tim Roth) and "Honey Bunny" (Amanda Plummer). Every source on the Internet lists it as a crime thriller. So it's understandable why Comedy Central changed up its genre with this trailer.

Though extremely violent, Marvin getting shot in the face is still one of the funniest moments in 90s cinema. But the laughs come more from the release of tension then anything else. It's not exactly a big joke. And there are other extremely funny moments in the movie. So we can forgive Comedy Central for showing it on their channel. Plus, we love the movie so who cares what channel it's on. You can watch the Romantic Comedy version of Pulp Fiction in the trailer provided by Comedy Central UK.