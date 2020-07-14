Scream Factory is out to break horror fan's bank accounts as hey announce all of their amazing October releases. As if the massive Friday the 13th Collector's Edition blu-ray set wasn't enough, along with a brand new standalone release of the 80s horror documentary, Terror in the Aisles, Scream Factory has also some mouth watering steelbooks up their sleeves.

First up, Shout! Factory is conjuring up an old friend this Halloween as they present Stan Winston's vengeful and underrated Pumpkinhead in a new Blu-ray Steelbook packaging! Official street date is Oct 20th for U.S. and Canada territories (Region A).

When a group of teenagers inadvertently kill his only son, Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen, Aliens) seeks the powers of a backwoods witch to bring the child back to life. But instead, she invokes "Pumpkinhead" - a monstrously clawed demon which, once reborn, answers only to Ed's bloodlust. But as the creature wreaks its slow, unspeakable tortures on the teens, Ed confronts a horrifying secret about his connection to the beast - and realizes that he must find a way to stop its deadly mission before he becomes one with the creature forever. A terrifying parable of revenge and possession, Pumpkinhead also stars Jeff East (Deadly Blessing), Joel Hoffman (Slumber Party Massacre II) and Kerry Remsen (A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge).

Only 5,000 units of Pumpkinhead are being produced total. When they're gone, they're gone. The artwork you see pictured on both come to us from by artist Devon Whitehead and if you order directly from the Shout! Factory site your packaging will also include an exclusive 28.5" x 16.5" rolled lithograph of the illustration. The litho will not be available elsewhere and only 1,500 of them each are being made.

Next up, celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the "meat"-eating cult classic, Scream Factory presents the 1980s horror comedy Motel Hell, now in an all-new Blu-ray Steelbook packaging! Official street date is Oct 13th for U.S. and Canada territories (Region A) just in time for Halloween.

Vincent's popular products contain a special ingredient that the psychotic farmer and his sister would literally kill to keep a secret! Starring Rory Calhoun (Angel), Nancy Parsons (Porky's), Nina Axelrod (Time Walker, Cobra) and John Ratzenberger (Cheers), and directed by Kevin Connor (From Beyond The Grave, At The Earth's Core).

Both Pumkinhead and Motel Hell steelbook releases feature a new 4K scan of the film from the inter-positive is being prepared. All bonus features from the prior Blu-ray release will be ported over as well.

Hop over to the Shout! Factory store to grab your copies today.

Motel Hell - TV Spot (1980) pic.twitter.com/RAxEL0EHeT — Horror Ads???? (@horrorads) April 14, 2019