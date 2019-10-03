Pumpkin-man gets his revenge this October! When a local farmer is the victim of a horrible joke gone wrong, bloody revenge becomes the only way to satisfy the monster he has become.

Assisted by his beloved pumpkins, a sweet farmer discovers that spilling blood is his new found glory to anyone who dares trespass on his private land. Unfortunately for a group of innocent survivalists, their survival skills are soon put to the test and the local villagers are soon dragged into the bloody fight. Will Metheringham scripted.

Maria Lee Metheringham's atmospheric horror treat Pumpkins comes to digital and DVD October 15 from High Octane Pictures. Pumkins stars Tamara Glynn, Dani Thompson,Gareth Hale Kat Clatworthy and Roland Marshall rolling onto disc and digital this October.